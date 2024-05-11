Arguably the most popular anime of all time, Dragon Ball has no shortage of great moments throughout it's run. Since the anime made its debut in 1986, more than twenty Dragon Ball films have been released to date, but naturally, some are better than others. While there may be "better" films in the Dragon Ball franchise, a better film doesn't necessarily mean it has much to offer past its initial viewing.

Maintaining a balance of familiarity while also giving viewers something fresh and interesting to dwell on is a challenge. Keeping things snappy, appealing to more than just the hardcore fans, holding the viewers' attention throughout the entire film's runtime, and still giving you everything a Dragon Ball film should give you, is a task that many films in the franchise tend to fall short on. From least to most rewatchable, these are the definitive ten you can't help but watch again and again.

10 'Dragon Ball Z: Broly - Second Coming' (1994)

Broly wants his rematch, and he'll travel the galaxy for it. A followup to the original entry in the Broly trilogy, Dragon Ball Z: Broly - Second Coming begins with Trunks, Goten, and Videl searching for the Dragon Balls when Broly returns. Fueled by undying rage, Broly gives them the fight of their lives. Second Coming takes place years after the events of Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan. Without Goku around to save the day this time, it's up to a far weaker and less disciplined Gohan to finish what was started all those years ago and finally settle things with Broly once and for all.

Second Coming is among the more rewatchable Dragon Ball films due to the stakes involved. The characters are no match for Broly, and while this is the case for many of the Dragon Ball films, no other villain brings the horror movie dread quite like Broly does. Even the funny moments are moments of tension, as Broly is just one step away from losing his mind entirely. Far less interesting than many of the other Dragon Ball films, the replay value here lies almost entirely in the film's finale. What makes this film so good is that the payoff is worth it. Notably featuring a beam struggle for the ages, this is the film that introduced what has been dubbed the "Family Kamehameha," where Gohan and Goten are joined by their father, Goku, for a united effort to defeat Broly with the Kamehama wave.

9 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' (2018)

A different take on the character Broly entirely, this is the fourth film dedicated to Broly, and the first in which he is introduced as canon to the series. This iteration is a far cry from the iconic villain seen in the first two Broly films. Dragon Ball Super: Broly essentially re-imagines not only the events of the first Broly film, but the events of Bardock - The Father of Goku as well and officially introduces a canon iteration of the character Gogeta.

While this is possibly the best Dragon Ball film to date in nearly every regard, in terms of rewatchability alone, it's a longer run time. The commitment required from the viewer makes it pale in comparison to the majority of the other films, which are far simpler and self-contained, as opposed to being focused on introducing new characters and progressing the show's story forward. Although its use of CGI is a bit jarring, viewers who can look past that are in for quite the ride. This film is an event that requires more from the viewer than the standard Dragon Ball film, but its undeniable quality makes it easy enough to rewatch, though less frequently than others.

8 'Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug' (1991)

The mighty Lord Slug has arrived to invade Earth, but the Z-Fighters won't give their planet up without a fight. Slug and his minions travel the universe searching for planets to steal, but time is not on his side. In his old age, Lord Slug is not the Namekian he used to be. Using Earth's Dragon Balls, Lord Slug wishes to be young again. An epic battle ensues between Slug and Goku, where viewers get a glimpse of Super Saiyan power, prior to the debut of the proper transformation in the anime.

A sci-fi meets martial arts film, Lord Slug is one of the better films that Dragon Ball has to offer, simply due to its tone and simplicity. It is straight forward and entertaining throughout with plenty of decent fights. Fans need not think about fusions and a thousand different transformations; it's just a good old street brawl and a spirit bomb.

7 'Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge' (1991)

Unfortunately non-canon, as most of the Dragon Ball films are, Cooler's Revenge blesses audiences with the character Cooler, who is the brother of iconic series villain, Frieza. After Goku's battle with Frieza on planet Namek, word of his brother's defeat travels to Cooler. Seeking revenge, Cooler and his men travel to earth in search of Goku. Significantly more powerful than Frieza, Cooler forces Goku to pull out all the stops and reawaken his Super Saiyan transformation to protect himself and his home planet.

Cooler's Revenge is a delight from start to finish. It is a must-see Dragon Ball film with memorable and visually pleasing fights throughout. The only thing preventing this film from being on par with some of the others is the fact that, although it does nearly everything right, other Dragon Ball films do it better. From the simpler, more straight forward action aspects, to the exciting and explosive moments, Cooler's Revenge is undeniably a top-notch entry - it just doesn't go big enough compared to other Dragon Ball films.

6 'Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'' (2015)

Considered by many to be Dragon Ball's most iconic villain, Frieza, is back and badder than ever. This film is the moment when Dragon Ball truly felt like it had returned to form after the overly hyped Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods film. Unaware of everything that has taken place since his death at the hands of Trunks in the anime, Frieza is comically in over his head in his quest for revenge. Utterly clueless, Frieza can't seem to fathom the idea of every other Saiyan achieving what has proven to be his achilles heel, the Super Saiyan transformation.

This film's charm is in understanding the characters and their history with each other, which acts as a setback from an accessibility standpoint. Something to keep in mind is that without prior knowledge of these characters' relationships, Resurrection 'F' is bound to feel less important than it actually is. What is undeniably important, however, is the fact that this film serves as the moment audiences were first introduced to the Super Saiyan Blue transformation.

5 'Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon' (1995)

The mysterious hero, Tapion, is in need of assistance. Possibly the most intriguing and left-field Dragon Ball film to date, Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon tells a unique story that feels as though it could've easily served as the beginning of a spin-off series dedicated to the character Tapion. Additionally, Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon provides a sadly non-canon answer to the question every Trunks fan has surely speculated about: the origin of his sword.

While many Dragon Ball films have a tendency to feel like they're just giving you more of the same, Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon is a welcome anomaly among them. It's familiar in all the right ways, yet fresh and exciting. The roster of fighters chipping in for this film is stacked, from Trunks using the sword gifted to him by Tapion, to Goku using his iconic Dragon Fist technique, there are many enjoyable moments throughout Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon to keep you coming back to it for a rewatch.

4 'Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound' (1993)

There's nothing quite like a good old-fashioned martial arts tournament to remind you what it's all about. In Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound, the Z-Fighters participate in a tournament organized by a character named X.S. Cash. As the tournament progresses, Earth's defenders soon realize something has gone awry. Bojack, a powerful enemy who was locked away by the Kais, has escaped, and in place of the combatants, Mr. Satan trained, are Bojack and his henchmen. The Z-Fighters must stand against this new threat, with Gohan taking the lead this time, due to Goku's death during the fight with Cell in the series.

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound is notably the first Dragon Ball film to finally feature a protagonist other than Goku. Vegeta, Trunks, and Piccolo all get their moments in the spotlight, but the star of the show is Gohan. Bojack proves to be a rather intimidating and capable foe, but once Gohan turns Super Saiyan 2, it's a wrap. This is Gohan in top form, and it's an absolute must-see for any fan of Dragon Ball.

3 'Dragon Ball: The Path to Power' (1996)

A re-imagining of the original Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball: The Path to Power, was released to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the anime, and is easily among the greatest films the franchise has to offer. It condenses many of the key events in the original Dragon Ball series and presents it as a beautifully animated feature-length film, which is quite necessary for those who wish to watch the original series but find its 153 episodes daunting to get through.

This film hearkens back to simpler times, reminding you that the character Yamcha, who has become the butt of endless jokes among the fandom over the years, was actually intimidating at one point in the series. This may very well be the best that Dragon Ball will ever look like. From an animation standpoint alone, it's easy to find yourself coming back to this film over and over just to marvel at its appearance. Dragon Ball: The Path to Power also features what many fans would argue is the best Kamehameha scene of all time, which never gets old.

2 'Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest' (1990)

Many will remember watching this one on Toonami. Losing his body prior to the film's events, a scientist by the name of Dr. Wheelo has his brain encased in a robotic body. He begins his search for a new powerful body to transplant his brain into and learns that Master Roshi, who he originally intended to use, was surpassed in strength long ago by his student Goku. In a proper martial arts outing that feels like a 1980s Jackie Chan film at times, the Z-Fighters take on this new threat, complete with an iconic teacher-student Kamehameha, many Kaio-kens, and even a spirit bomb to boot.

As the old saying goes "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The definition of a classic, Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest, is the quintessential cinematic Dragon Ball experience. This film's greatest strength is its simplicity. It requires very little from the viewer, yet delivers a visually stunning and masterfully crafted experience that holds up more than three decades later. Because it takes place so early in the series, this film isn't bogged down by the overly crowded cast of characters. Additionally, it doesn't rely on excessive explosions, and all the ridiculous transformations the series would become known for later. Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest knows its audience, understands the fundamentals of Dragon Ball, and leans into that from start to finish.

1 'Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan' (1993)

If there were ever a Dragon Ball horror film, Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan would be it. Vegeta and the Z-fighters are brought to a mysterious planet by a Saiyan named Paragus. They quickly discover all is not as it seems and that Paragus' son, Broly, is a wolf in sheep's clothing. What follows is the greatest showdown in all of Dragon Ball history.

Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan is a film for every type of fan. Whether they're a hardcore viewer or simply a casual viewer who only tuned in from time to time when the anime aired on Toonami during the 1990s, Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan is the one Dragon Ball film that will, without fail, can get everyone in the room invested. If you haven't seen it, you've surely heard of it. Transforming into his legendary form to the tune of "10s" by Pantera, Broly is an unstoppable force who makes quick work of all who stand in his way, and it is truly a sight to behold. Once the ball gets rolling, this film is filled to the brim with memorable moments and chilling dialogue.

