Over half a decade after its release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is getting all-new Funko Pops, with the latest collection featuring fan-favorite characters like Broly, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Kid Goku, Cheelai, and a 6-inch Super Saiyan Broly. Per ComicBook, the newly released drop is available for pre-order on Amazon and at Entertainment Earth ahead of its release in February 2025.
Below is a breakdown of the new Funko Pops based on the 2018 anime, not including the exclusives:
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly Cheelai Funko Pop
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gogeta Funko Pop
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSG Vegeta Funko Pop
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly Goku (Kid) Funko Pop
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly SS Broly 6-Inch Funko Pop
- Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSGSS Gogeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase
- Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop
- Chalice Collectibles Exclusive! Dragon Ball Super: Broly Super Saiyan God Vegeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase