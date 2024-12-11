Over half a decade after its release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is getting all-new Funko Pops, with the latest collection featuring fan-favorite characters like Broly, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Kid Goku, Cheelai, and a 6-inch Super Saiyan Broly. Per ComicBook, the newly released drop is available for pre-order on Amazon and at Entertainment Earth ahead of its release in February 2025.

Below is a breakdown of the new Funko Pops based on the 2018 anime, not including the exclusives:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Cheelai Funko Pop

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gogeta Funko Pop

Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSG Vegeta Funko Pop

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Goku (Kid) Funko Pop

Dragon Ball Super: Broly SS Broly 6-Inch Funko Pop

Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly SSGSS Gogeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase

Funko Shop Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Broly Broly Funko Pop

Chalice Collectibles Exclusive! Dragon Ball Super: Broly Super Saiyan God Vegeta Funko Pop w/ Glow Chase

‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Remains One of the Best Anime Films Ever