The latest film of the animated Dragon Ball franchise is coming to DVD and Blu-ray. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available in the two-disc combo starting April 19, 2023.

The film was released on August 19, 2022, exclusively in theaters. The action-packed yet comical movie received positive reviews as it incorporates just about everything that fans love about the Dragon Ball franchise. It is styled in a way that alternates between the comedic yet seriousness of the franchise. Several months after its release, fans can now own the thrilling animated film and watch it in the comfort of their own home.

The once destroyed Red Ribbon Army, a paramilitary criminal organization aiming to take control of the world, returns stronger than ever before in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The organization creates two invincible androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, who believe they are superheroes. The two androids carry out orders to attack Piccolo and Gohan who they perceive as bad guys. Gohan, a once retired fighter is forced to return to battle after the Red Ribbon Army kidnap his daughter, Pan. Gohan and Piccolo face the Red Ribbon Army just like Gohan's father Goku did ages ago, though this time they face a lot more challenges than what meets the eye.

Image via Funimation

The movie is set in the Dragon Ball Super timeline, but does not necessarily require viewers to watch everything prior from the franchise. The animated film includes cameos from their beloved characters such as Goku and Vegeta who are off training in another world. Krillin, Android 18, Bulma, and of course Tunks' and Goten's fusion Gotenks.

Dragon Ball Super is written by manga and franchise creator Akira Toriyama. The film is directed by Tetsuro Kodama, produced by Norihiro Hayashida and distributed by Crunchyroll. The animated film earned roughly $37.1M at the box office.

The movie arrives near the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise. After four decades of several storylines of one of the world's biggest animes, Toriyama gifted fans a perfect film to enjoy. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes the adventure, some violence, the comedy and silliness the fandom appreciates from their goofball favorites.

Fans can pre-order the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DVD and Blu-ray combo – which will be available from April 19, 2023 – for $39.95 (USD) on the Crunchyroll store. For the meantime, watch the animated film's trailer below: