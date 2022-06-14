Crunchyroll announced today that it is ready to launch in theaters its first truly globally distributed title. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to premiere across several countries throughout August and September. Once again, the story will follow Son Goku and his friends as they fight tooth and nail (and kamehamehas) with a new and unprecedented threat.

The trailer reveals that the evil alien organization Red Ribbon Army has it out for Son Goku, since they were once destroyed by the sayajin in the past. Now, the time has come for their revenge, which is delivered in the form of two ultra-powerful androids (Gamma 1 and Gamma 2) that invade the Earth in order to create chaos and destruction – and, of course, eliminate Son Goku. A notable difference in this installment is the use of 3D animation, which is a first for the film series.

This is the second movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. The first one, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently the highest-grossing movie inspired by the franchise, with more than $120 million raked in back when it premiered in 2018. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, manga series creator Akira Toriyama is directly and deeply involved, having created the original story, developing the screenplay and character design.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular manga and anime franchises in the world, with 260 million copies in circulation. Incredibly influential, the series was the one that help popularize manga and anime across the planet. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the twenty-first movie based on the series overall.

The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 2,300 theaters in the United States and Canada on August 19 with tickets on sale starting July 22. The film will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX® theaters.

You can check out the full slate of release dates of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

- August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay

- August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam

- August 26 in India, Indonesia

- August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei

- August 31 in the Philippines

- September 1 in Singapore

- September 8 in Taiwan

- September 15 in South Korea

- September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao

