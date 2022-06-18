Crunchyroll announced today that it is releasing a special edition Blu-ray box set of the complete Dragon Ball Super series. The complete series will be made available on September 20, 2022, and is now available for pre-order.

Dragon Ball Super, or sometimes abbreviated as DBS, has amassed a large fanbase since its debut. The series first aired in Japan from July 2015 to March 2018. In October 2016, English subtitles were added, and the series premiered on Crunchyroll. Later that year, Funimation announced that they had acquired the rights to the series and produced their own English dub. The English dub began airing in the United States on January 7, 2017, and ended on October 5, 2019. Two movies were made following the movies, namely Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which was released in 2018 and became the highest-grossing anime film of the franchise, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will be globally released in summer 2022.

Included in the box set are 20 Blu-ray discs, with each disc having a character from the series including Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Beerus, Frieza, and Android 17. The box set has 10 volumes, with a total of 131 episodes with English and Japanese dub, and English subtitles.

The limited-edition box set also includes special behind-the-scenes features and interviews from voice actors Sonny Strait (Krillin, Bardock, and Giru), Christopher R. Sabat (Vegeta, Piccolo, and Yamcha), Sean Schemmel (Goku, King Kai), and Jason Douglas (Beerus), as well as Matthew Mercer, and Kyle Hebert. Exclusive clips from the Anime Expo in 2017 and 2018, Twitter Q&A, and textless opening and closing songs are also included in the special features.

Here's a full list of the special features:

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat Textless Opening & Closing Songs Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interviews with Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer, & Kyle Hebert Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert

Check out the summary for Dragon Ball Super below:

After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. However, new threats begin to loom one after another. From Beerus, the God of Destruction, to the resurrection of Frieza, foes from across time and space step up to face Goku and his friends.

Crunchyroll is now accepting pre-orders for the limited edition Blu-ray box set, and it will be available on September 20. Due to licensing and shipping restrictions, the box set is only available within the U.S. and Canada.