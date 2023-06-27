Dragon Ball is widely regarded as one of the most iconic anime franchises of all time, with numerous sequels and film adaptations following the manga's legacy. Though the anime franchise is not on the "Anime's Big Three" list (One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach), Dragon Ball stands out as a classic in its own right, spawning nearly 30 films. The latest from the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, has only proven that there is more to uncover about the Dragon Ball tale, with a successful box office run during its debut last year and a flattering critics review of 93% at Rotten Tomatoes. Following its physical release a few months ago, you can now watch the action-filled anime film when it hits Crunchyroll on July 12, available in both subbed and dubbed formats.

The Latest Dragon Ball Film Was a Massive Success

Grossing over $90 million globally, the anime film has become one of the Dragon Ball franchise's most successful films to date. Apart from the film's successful Japanese theatrical run, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dominated international cinema as well, earning $10.7 million in revenue on its opening day. Due to the film's favorable box office earnings, it eventually became the fourth-highest-grossing anime film in the United States and Canada, with Pokémon: The First Movie sitting firmly at the top spot.

The anime film was also a huge feat for the franchise as a whole, considering the unfavorable box office and critics' scores of the franchise's few previous film releases. But although the franchise has also had its fair share of lows, Dragon Ball has managed to release top-notch series and films, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero joining Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, Dragon Ball Z: Wrath Of The Dragon, and Dragon Ball: The Path To Power as one of the highest-rated Dragon Ball films of all time.

Image via Crunchyroll

Praised for allowing its supporting characters to shine, the latest Dragon Film's narrative focuses on Goku's son Gohan, his granddaughter Pan, and Namekian Piccolo instead of giving the limelight to Goku and Vegeta, which have been at the forefront of the story throughout Dragon Ball's many iterations. And by giving center stage to the franchise's supporting characters, the Tetsurô Kodama-directed film has offered a breath of fresh air to many generations of Dragon Ball fans, allowing the franchise to expand its story beyond Goku and Vegeta's rivalry.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrives on Crunchyroll on July 12. You can watch the trailer and read the anime film's official synopsis below.