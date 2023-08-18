The Big Picture Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero breaks away from the franchise's usual format by focusing on supporting characters Gohan and Piccolo, providing a fresh narrative not typical from the franchise.

In the film, the Red Ribbon Army creates ultimate Androids called Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, who call themselves "Super Heroes" and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. The story revolves around the new Red Ribbon Army's objective and the need for the Super Hero to awaken in the face of danger.

Following the streaming announcement for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero a couple of months ago — which has been made available to stream on Crunchyroll on July 12, on top of the film's previous DVD release — fans of the Dragon Ball franchise can get their hands on the movie's latest SteelBook edition, which is now available for pre-order, for a November 21 release. Furthermore, the standard 4K UHD version is also available for pre-order through the company's website.

The exclusive 4K release, which sees Orange Piccolo taking center stage on the cover, features promotional videos, trailers, and a 2022 special video. The latest film from the Dragon Ball franchise follows Goku's son Gohan and Namekian Piccolo — two of the franchise's supporting characters — as they embark on a mission to save the world from the Red Ribbon Army.

Finally Letting the Supporting Characters Shine

Dragon Ball has been one of the most iconic anime franchises of all time, spawning sequels and nearly 30 full-length features since its debut in the early 1980s. Though some of the film iterations failed to capture the charm the franchise had for the longest time, the latest — Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero — stood out from the rest for straying away from the franchise's usual format of giving the spotlight to Goku with a storyline that solely focuses on his long-standing rivalry with Vegeta. By expanding the story beyond the usual, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was able to provide a fresh narrative not typical from the franchise.

Considered as one of the franchise's most successful film outings to date, the movie dominated the box office with a successful Japanese and international theatrical run. In addition, the film also received favorable reviews, with a current 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 95% audience score. While the franchise as a whole is already iconic in and of itself, the release of the Tetsuro Kodama-directed animated film has only proven that there are far more stories to tell and characters to explore in the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now available to stream on Crunchyroll, and arrives on Steelbook on November 21. You can watch the anime film's trailer down below.