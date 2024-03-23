The Big Picture The Dragon Ball franchise shaped the future of manga and anime and had a significant impact on pop culture.

In 2018, enthusiastic fans in Mexico held public screenings to celebrate the finale of Dragon Ball Super, but Toei Animation condemned these gatherings as illegal.

After Toei released a statement and the Embassy of Japan spoke with the Mexican government, the mayor of Ciudad Juárez curated a legal screening; over 15,000 fans attended the event, a testament to Dragon Ball's enduring popularity.

First published in 1984, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball has always drawn swaths of passionate fans. It always will; Toriyama's contributions and creations changed the stylistic game, influencing practically every subsequent shōnen manga and anime (with Naruto, a powerhouse all its own, as a prime example). Serving as both writer and artist for the Dragon Ball manga and the majority of its spinoffs — Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, primarily, the latter drawn by lifelong fan Toyotarou — Toriyama's mesmeric battle scenes and sprawling cast of varied characters captivated thousands. Once Dragon Ball Kamehameha'd its way from page to screen, that number increased exponentially. Since the original manga alone has sold over 260 million copies to date, it's safe to assume that devotees of these Super Saiyan-sized stories number in the millions.

Likewise, it's natural to think that fans held watch parties; there's a joy to communal fandom experiences. When the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series aired on Cartoon Network in the age of cable and VHS tapes, this enthusiasm was realized via after-school gatherings hosted by neighborhood friends. In a modern age blessed by streamers like Crunchyroll, massive screenings have taken place in public venues. Some of these viewing parties, done to honor the finale of Dragon Ball Super, drew the ire of Toei Animation. The studio behind every Dragon Ball series wasn't happy with thousands congregating to publicly watch the episode — the Embassy of Japan even got involved.

Dragon Ball Super Six months after the defeat of Majin Buu, The mighty Saiyan Son Goku continues his quest on becoming stronger. Release Date January 7, 2017 Cast Masako Nozawa , Takeshi Kusao , Ryô Horikawa , Hiromi Tsuru , Yûko Minaguchi , Naoko Watanabe , Kôzô Shioya , Mayumi Tanaka Main Genre Anime Seasons 5

Why Did Toei Animation Condemn the ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Watch Parties?

Close

Dragon Ball Super, the fourth original anime, concluded in 2018 after running for 5 seasons and a total of 131 episodes. When Super launched in 2015, it marked the first time a Dragon Ball story had regularly aired on television since Dragon Ball GT ended in 1997. According to a Kotaku article, fans in Mexico celebrated Super's finale by hosting several public screenings. The locations included "stadiums, plazas and parks," with thousands of passionate fans in attendance.

Problems arose when the prolific Japanese studio Toei Animation issued a statement condemning the events as illegal and disrespectful to the artists involved. "Toei Animation has not authorized these public showings and does not support or sponsor any of these events nor do any of our titles endorse any institution exhibiting the unauthorized episode," the declaration read. "In an effort to support copyright laws, to protect the work of thousands of persons and many labor sectors, we request that you please enjoy our titles at the official platforms and broadcasters and not support illegal screenings that incite piracy."

Things went as high up as Mexico's Embassy of Japan, which contacted local government officials to ensure that the watch parties didn't continue regardless. As a tweet from KalebPrime quipped, "Where were you when Dragon Ball became the subject of a diplomatic note?”

Why Was ‘Dragon Ball Super’ So Popular?

Image via Crunchyroll

In response to that intense legal hiccup, Armando Cabada, the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, arranged an officially approved screening on behalf of students at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez. With the right Is dotted and Ts crossed, the turnout proved remarkable. The BBC cites that over 15,000 people attended the sanctioned event. Cue everyone's favorite meme, because that's well over 9,000.

Set after Dragon Ball Z's dramatic Majin Boo arc and during a 10-year span that series never covered, it's no wonder Dragon Ball Super's finale attracted such a high fan response. Super opens with Son Goku (Masako Nozawa), the main protagonist, finally settling down after a life of constant fighting. He works as a humble farmer, but that career detour is short-lived once threats — both new and old — cross Goku's path. Many sagas play out from there, ones filled with all the battles, training sessions, and god-like powers one expects.

Despite the 18 years in between Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super, many of the original voice actors — both Japanese and English — reprise their roles for Super. Such continuity adds to Super's appeal, as does its status as the only new Dragon Ball series of the 2000s (so far). And just like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT, Super closely follows Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's manga of the same name, which was still ongoing at the time of Toriyama's death in March 2024.

‘Dragon Ball’s Legacy Will Endure

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Even if the Mexico screenings left Toei Animation displeased, they're an indication of how dearly beloved Akira Toriyama's world is for countless fans across multiple generations. In fact, even after its series finale, Dragon Ball Super continued to shepherd the franchise's legacy forward. Super's feature-length movie sequel, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, remains the highest-grossing Dragon Ball film out of 21 animated movies, including Broly's own sequel, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Saudi Arabia plans to launch a Dragon Ball theme park; a new anime, Dragon Ball Daima, is set to debut in the fall of 2024. Whether Toriyama's passing will affect Daima's schedule remains to be seen, but one thing is as certain as Bulma's temper. The gifts that are Toriyama's works will never be forgotten, and his presence always dearly missed.

Dragon Ball Super is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

Watch on Crunchyroll