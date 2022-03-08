It will premiere in the U.S. in Los Angeles, California at the Microsoft Center on May 21, 2022.

Dragon Ball fans in the U.S are in for a musical treat. Overlook Events has announced that the "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" will be making its U.S debut in Los Angeles, California at the Microsoft Center on May 21, 2022.

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the event is based on the “Narrative Symphonic Experience” concept, which combines a symphony orchestra, rock instruments, and live vocals together with sound effects and light synchronized to a compilation of scenes from what the event is themed around. The "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" sees a live symphonic performance from a 60-piece orchestra of the iconic music of the late great Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi synced with clips and videos of some of the most famous scenes from the famous series.

The event aims to "create a truly immersive multimedia event for anime fans." Los Angeles is the first stop on the U.S. tour with future cities and dates to be announced. “As great enthusiasts of Akira Toriyama's saga, we spent long months carefully selecting and analyzing each scene to draw out the essence of the Dragon Ball story,” said Cedric Littardi, founder of Overlook Events. “Each scene was thoughtfully set to new orchestrations of the classic music to align with our ‘Narrative Symphonic Experience’ concept. We invite you to enjoy every minute of the ‘Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure’ concert experience.”

Image via Toei Animation

RELATED: What Happened to Gohan Before 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The Dragon Ball anime is produced by Toei Animation and includes four television series and 20 feature films, with the 21st film just around the corner with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, set to premiere in the summer of 2022. “We’re thrilled to present the U.S. premiere of the ‘Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure’ here in Los Angeles,” said Lisa Yamatoya, director of licensing and marketing for Toei Animation. "Dragon Ball fans of every age will truly enjoy this one-of-a-kind immersive concert experience!” Overlook Events has organized other Symphonic Adventures for the likes of Saint Seiya and has announced a collaboration with Ubisoft to bring to life a Symphonic Adventure for Assassin's Creed. The Dragon Ball-themed event touring Europe since its debut in Paris, France back in 2018 as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the manga and anime cornerstone. The U.S tour was meant to kick off at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois back in March 2020, but was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" will be premiering in the U.S on May 21 at the Microsoft Center in Los Angeles. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 am PT here on AXS.com. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming concert down below.

Image via Toei Animation

Image via Toei Animation

Image via Toei Animation

'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Trailer Reveals an Asymmetric 7v1 Fighting Game The game is expected to be released next year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Matt Villei (282 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei