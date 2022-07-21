Bandai Namco’s multiplayer survival action game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, will release on October 14. The company made the announcement via a Frieza Reveal trailer that showcases Frieza’s abilities in the game. The Breakers’ gameplay generally involves a group of survivors stuck inside an arena with one of the franchise’s major villains - think of Dead by Daylight gameplay style.

Players take on the role of the survivors as they sneak around, run, and search for weapons as they use their abilities to fight the villain and escape the arena. However, the team can only escape if they make it to the Super Time Machine. Alternatively, the villain raider player’s goal is to kill the survivors before they reach the machine. The confirmed raider characters so far are Cell, Buu, and Frieza.

It’s long been known that Frieza would be in the game due to his appearance on the released box art, but nothing was known about what his role or abilities would be. In the new trailer, Frieza is shown using his many different forms to chase and take down the protagonist team - yikes.

Image via Playstation

RELATED: 'Dragon Ball: The Breakers' Trailer Reveals an Asymmetric 7v1 Fighting Game

The game stems from Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise, which got its start as a manga in 1984. After its serialization as a weekly release in manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump for 11 years, it was gathered together into 42 volumes which were turned into a television anime series. The story follows Son Goku, a young boy with a monkey tail, as he and headstrong girl Bulma go on the hunt for the Dragon Balls which summon a dragon who can grant the wish of anyone who manages to collect all seven of them. The later series followed adult Goku as he protects the planet from hostile invaders as a saiyan.

Once the anime was released, it has gone on to become one of the most beloved franchise worldwide spawning crossovers, spin-off series, films, board games, card games, and of course, video games. The series has received generally favorable reviews since its release, and the cultural impact has been immense with references to the series spanning all forms of film and television.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will debut on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this October, but there’s also a chance for some players to take part in network tests for the PlayStation 4 if they register for it early enough.

The Frieza Reveal trailer was released on PlayStation’s official Youtube channel and can be watched below: