Throughout its many iterations and stories over the decades, Dragon Ball has continuously been one of the most iconic and memorable action anime series of all time, for many people even being the first thing that they think of when they hear the word "anime". Its level of action storytelling is simply unparalleled in the world of shonen anime, acting as a major influence and continued staple of the genre as one of the greatest anime series of all time.

A large part of what has made the franchise so iconic and memorable over the years is its array of memorable and iconic villains, each with their own signature flair and intimidation to make them exceptional foes. From powerful and daunting forces that bring the heroes to their absolute limits to layered and complicated foes that soon transform into heroes themselves, the franchise has a multitude of villains that are each in contention for the greatest anime villains of all time.

10 Android 17 and 18

First Appearance: Episode 133 of 'Dragon Ball Z'

There have been an array of different android villains throughout the Dragon Ball series, ranging from the creator of the androids himself, Dr. Gero, to the modern superhero androids, Gamma 1 and 2. However, Android 17 and 18 will forever be the gold standard that all other android villains will be compared to, being a major threat that forces a time traveler to intervene and stop them from taking over the planet. Created as tools by Dr. Gero, it wouldn't take long for Android 17 and 18 to revolt against their creator on a warpath against humanity.

The android duo are one of many villains in the series that have made a turn from villain to hero throughout the series, yet their time as villains in the spotlight is still one of the defining moments of Dragon Ball Z. Their buildup from Trunks setting them up as a threat to humanity as a whole is highly imposing, made all the more effective when Android 18 becomes the first character in the series to take down Super Saiyan Vegeta. They've only continued to become iconic characters throughout the series, as well as setting the stage for an even more imposing and powerful villain.

9 Jiren

First Appearance: Episode 85 of 'Dragon Ball Super'

The ultimate final villain and major threat for Dragon Ball Super, Jiren is the current latest villain when it comes to the anime series, as the powerful combatant of Universe 11 that forced the best out of Goku and the rest of Universe 7. As a part of the tournament of power, Jiren is considered one of the strongest combatants in the entire multiverse, forced to fight for the existence of his universe as the most powerful member of the Pride Troopers. It ended up taking the combined strengths of Goku and Frieza working together to finally take Jiren down.

Jiren takes on a different approach compared to other Dragon Ball villains, acting as a heroic parallel in the context of his own universe, yet still a villain in the context of needing to be defeated to stop the entire universe from being erased. While he's relatively lacking when it comes to personality, Jiren is largely carried by his high number of exceptional action sequences and flashy moments, becoming one of the defining icons of Dragon Ball: Super.

8 Broly

First Appearance: 'Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan' (1993)

Originally being a non-canon villain who was relegated only to standalone movies, Broly quickly became one of the most popular and memorable Saiyan villains in the entire franchise, eventually even becoming canon in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While his origins have changed and varied over the years, the classic staples of being a massive, imposing Saiyan threat has always stayed the same, using rage and pure wrath to be one of the universe's most powerful beings, usually taking entire teams of heroes to take him down.

Broly is the quintessential villain of Dragon Ball's cinematic outings, with his scale and status doing a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of creating a fun and exciting blast of action. While the vast majority of his outings haven't gone past this simple level of being a massive force with incredible power, no character in the series effectively uses this mantle and status like Broly. His canon introduction in Super also added layers and nuance to the character, giving him an unexpected redemption arc for the future of the series.

7 Goku Black

First Appearance: Episode 47 of 'Dragon Ball Super'

The first true great original villain of Dragon Ball Super, Goku Black feels like a fan-character archetype brought to life, yet the execution and style is simply so effective that the series makes his story work. Black is an alternate universe version of Goku who had their body swapped with Zamasu, who would then use Goku's strength and inherent ability to amass complete destruction and chaos on his world and people. It would end up taking an array of interventions from other universes to take down Black and his plans to gain control over the multiverse.

Evil versions of heroic characters are far from original when it comes to anime series, so it was only a matter of time before Dragon Ball would create an evil version of Goku as a villain. Still, Goku Black finds a way to go beyond simply being an evil version of Goku and quickly becomes his own character, from his signature Super Saiyan Rose form to a cocky, suave demeanor that sets him apart from Goku. They are easily one of the fan-favorite characters introduced in Super, and if not for their lackluster defeat at the hands of Zeno, would be up there as one of the best villains in Dragon Ball.

6 Majin Buu

First Appearance: Episode 232 of 'Dragon Ball Z'

The ultimate final villain for the ending arc of Dragon Ball Z, Majin Buu finishes off the iconic series as one of the most threatening and powerful villains that the series has ever seen. Originally starting as a warrior with the mind of a child and the strength to destroy galaxies, Buu changes forms a variety of times during his arc, including the absorbing of other heroes to add to his own abilities. His final form, also known as Kid Buu, is a being made of pure wrath and rage that requires the combined forces of Goku and Vegeta to be able to defeat them once and for all.

While not nearly as iconic as the other two major arc-defining villains of Dragon Ball Z, Buu is still an undeniably iconic villain in the world of Dragon Ball acting as a great then-final chapter for the series. Each of Buu's various forms gets an opportunity to shine and provide iconic moments for the series, ranging from comedic and silly in nature to some of the most vile and intimidating that a Dragon Ball villain has ever been.

5 Beerus

First Appearance: 'Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods' (2013)

The first new villain after the massive hiatus between Dragon Ball GT and the return of Dragon Ball Z, Beerus immediately made a massive impact with the expansion of the Dragon Ball universe and its scale of power. Acting as a malevolent god of destruction for Universe 7, Beerus watches over the universe and destroys the worlds that he doesn't deem to be worthy of existing anymore. As one of the most powerful beings of Universe 7, it soon becomes up to Goku and company to give Beerus a good experience on Earth, or else they will incur his deadly wrath.

While Beerus doesn't stay as a villain for long in the Dragon Ball world, his status as the biggest threat the Z fighters ever faced in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods gives him massive legs to stand on as one of Dragon Ball's best villains. The fight between the newly introduced Super Saiyan God Goku and Beerus is also among the greatest in the entire series, elevating an already exceptional and hilarious villain into instant icon status.

4 King Piccolo

First Appearance: Episode 102 of 'Dragon Ball'

While the vast majority of the widely talked about villains and characters are those that were given prominence after the original Dragon Ball series and during the likes of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, King Piccolo is the major exception. Not to be confused with the reincarnation and version of the character that would become a hero, King Piccolo acts as the evil counterpart to Kami, using an army of demons to convert the Earth into their own personal hell.

King Piccolo stands high and above the rest of the villains in the original Dragon Ball series, being a major intimidating threat in a series that is mostly centered on light-hearted comedy alongside its action. Before Namekians as a whole became commonplace in the world of Dragon Ball, King Piccolo's striking and powerful appearance immediately made an impact, with his stature and imposing nature becoming the jumping-off point for many great villains to follow.

3 Vegeta

First Appearance: Episode 5 of 'Dragon Ball Z'

While Vegeta is commonly remembered now for his variety of struggles and ventures as one of the main heroes and friendly rival to Vegeta, it's easy to forget the character's origins as one of the best villains in the series. The character is introduced to the series as a ruthless, cold-blooded warrior of the fallen Saiyan race, having traveled to Earth with the goal of conquering the planet before being stopped by Goku. He still has time as a villain during the Frieza saga, working under Frieza to collect the Dragon Balls on planet Namek before dying to Frieza.

While Vegeta's cocky and prideful attitude has made him a beloved character as a hero, it's these same aspects that also made him an exceptionally entertaining villain and foil to Goku. Where Goku is driven by a happy and cheerful spirit, Vegeta is driven by anger, ego, and an unstoppable drive to be the very best, no matter the cost. His evolution from full-on villain into anti-hero is one of Dragon Ball's most iconic arcs and character developments, as the character is still an icon for anime villains and rivals everywhere.

2 Cell

First Appearance: Episode 141 of 'Dragon Ball Z'

Cell is the perfect example of how even if many of the character's attributes and aspects are similar and repeats of previous villains, a good enough style and personality can make all the difference in being a memorable villain. A genetic fighter created by Dr. Gero to be trained off of the traits and battles of the Z Fighter, Cell was created to be the theoretically perfect warrior to finally defeat Goku and the rest of the Z fighters. After consuming fellow Dr. Gero creates Android 17 and 18. He enters his perfect form, even winning a fight against Goku before being defeated by Gohan.

Cell is a character greatly defined by his devilishly suave nature and powerful demeanor, elegantly combining vicious and psychotic villainy with a tinge of respect and understanding of the Z fighters as a whole. His design and stature are iconic to the world of Dragon Ball as a whole, with the character frequently being referenced well after his initial defeat as one of the series premiere big bads. A new version of the character was even created in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Cell Max, although it doesn't hold a candle to the legendary original.

1 Frieza

First Appearance: Episode 44 of 'Dragon Ball Z'

There are other Dragon Ball villains, and then there's Frieza, a character that goes beyond being the most iconic Dragon Ball villain and is easily the most iconic anime villain of all time. His balance of psychotic sadism and hatred for every creature in the universe that isn't himself has made him a highly memorable villain that fans can't help but love to hate. It also helps that his defeat comes at the hands of one of the most iconic anime moments of all time, Goku's first transformation into the legendary Super Saiyan form.

Frieza has proven to be so iconic as the signature villain of the entire Dragon Ball franchise that, even after his initial appearance and defeat, he keeps finding ways to reappear in the series to increase the stakes and continue to be a glorious force of evil. From returning as a robot at the beginning of the Androids Saga before being defeated by Trunks to his golden form in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F to teaming up with Goku in the tournament of power, the series will continue to give Frieza the respect he deserves as the quintessential Dragon Ball Villain.

