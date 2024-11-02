Dragon Ball is the ultimate shonen anime featuring extreme powerhouses like Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, Whis, and plenty of others as they are unveiled through each new Dragon Ball arc. Filled with some of the best fights and action seen in anime, with moments that hype up the fans, Dragon Ball is the anime to watch for those interested in intense action.

One of the more hype moments in anime occurred during the Namek Saga in Dragon Ball Z, where Frieza was the first real, extremely powerful foe featuring several different types of forms. This created a struggle for the Z fighters, and even for Goku, who had witnessed his friend Krillin perish and others suffer at the hands of Frieza. This is when Akira Toriyama first introduced Super Saiyan, a moment that fans remember well. Since then, Dragon Ball universe has grown far past what it once was, introducing even larger threats that require more power. However, Frieza was once a formidable foe, and he still can be. Not including the main powerhouses of the series, who could actually take on Frieza—and win?

10 Android 19 and 20

Android 19 and 20 are definitely one of the weaker contenders to defeat Frieza. Appearing later on after the Namek arc, Android 19 and 20 were sent by Dr. Gero to seek revenge on Goku and his friends. Also, surprise-- Android 20 is also Dr. Gero.

Their primary goal was to absorb the powers of the Z fighters. They are by no means the weakest foes in Dragon Ball (that spot goes to Emperor Pilaf) as Android 19 was able to defeat Goku surprisingly. However, as with most enemies that the Z fighters faced, Android 19 and 20 eventually perished at the hands of Vegeta and Piccolo. However, should they have faced off against Frieza, Android 19 and 20 would undoubtedly have been able to beat him just due to their feat of defeating Goku alone. Had none of the fighters trained before their arrival, then things would have turned out differently.

9 Piccolo

Piccolo has grown increasingly strong since the Planet Namek arc. He has trained in the Android Saga with the other fighters to prevent an apocalyptical android takeover. He also receives a power-up from Shenron in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. He makes a wish to further unlock whatever potential he had. Though still not as strong as other characters within the Z fighters, Piccolo definitely has grown strong enough to defeat Frieza.

All fans remember Piccolo barely surviving the Namek arc, as Piccolo is the original reason that the Z fighters even traveled to Planet Namek, Piccolo's home planet. After having much of it destroyed by Frieza, Piccolo once took on Frieza, only to be defeated by his third form. Ever since his training in Dragon Ball Z and Super Hero, Piccolo is more than ready to take on Frieza once more and beat him.

8 Krillin

Krillin is another Z fighter who is not as strong as other characters, making him considerably weaker. This does not mean he is the weakest in the series, but as a human compared to powerhouses like Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus, he is definitely pretty weak in comparison.

Krillin was one of Frieza's victims during the Namek arc. This was a huge turning point for Goku in battle, as he and Krillin are close friends, and Goku witnessed Krillin's death once before. Now that Krillin has steadily trained in Dragon Ball Z and Super, viewers can be fairly certain that Krillin could take on classic Frieza and win for sure. Not even being a parent has stopped Krillin's dedication to fighting (completely).

7 Tien

Tien is another old friend of Goku and Krillin's from back in Dragon Ball. He was once a rival of Goku's before becoming his friend, and Tien had won the Martial Arts Tournament before, beating Goku. Though he slowly loses the race to become the strongest, Tien is still a reliable ally, as he continues to train often.

Before Dragon Ball Z's Android Saga, Tien could not have beat classic Frieza. This is especially true since, earlier on, his own powers were considerably weaker compared to Goku, whose powers had outshone his, and he still almost lost to Frieza. Even during the Namek Arc, Tien was weaker than both Krillin and Piccolo, two of whom were defeated by Piccolo. However, rest assured, Tien could now take on classic Frieza quite easily.

6 Android 17

One of Goku and friends' more powerful foes later on, Android 17 is the brother to Android 18 and one of Dr. Gero's creations. He is quite powerful. In fact, there is an entire film, Dragon Ball: The History of Trunks, dedicated to his and his sister's takeover of Planet Earth, defeating the Z fighters with ease.

Android 17 is by no means stronger than his sister; their power levels might be equal to one another's. However, Android 17 is technically one of the apocalyptic androids that Trunks warned the Z fighters about; he is able to defeat every single one from Vegeta to Gohan with the help of his sister. Android 17 could very likely take on Frieza and beat him. He might even have a little fun while doing so. Not to mention, in Super, Android 17 won the Tournament of Power, so while Dragon Ball Z Android 17 could take on Frieza, so could Super Android 17.

5 Android 18

Android 18 is Androi 17's sister. Like Android 17, she's demonstrated massive power in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball: The History of Trunks. Being able to defeat Gohan and the other Z fighters alongside Android 17 is not an easy feat, at least for most people. For these siblings, it's an easy feat for them.

Because Android 18 is significantly powerful, more so than Frieza, she could easily defeat Frieza all by herself. This is especially true since Android 18 also took part in the Tournament of Power, and even though she didn't win, her brother did, and both have similar powers and strengths. While Android 18 may be retired to some degree, living a fulfilling life being married with a kid, she is still relatively strong, just not as strong as Goku or Vegeta.

4 Kid Goten and Kid Trunks

Kid Goten and kid Trunks have come a long way since Dragon Ball Z. Back in Dragon Ball Z, both were able to achieve Super Saiyan form at a very young age, younger than Gohan and especially Goku. This spelled success for the two prodigies.

Though they failed to take on Buu in the Buu Saga, Goten and Trunks as kids are still very accomplished Z fighters. Plus, knowing how to fuse, it's entirely possible for the duo to take on Frieza with no problem whatsoever. After all, if future Trunks could annihilate Frieza with a single swipe of the sword, why couldn't kid Trunks do the same?

3 Gohan

Gohan is one of the most hardworking Saiyans in Dragon Ball. Though he had a rough time getting started on combat training with Piccolo, eventually Gohan grew strong enough to help aid his father in the fight against Frieza. At the time, Gohan proved to be rather weak in comparison. However, he originally faced Frieza when he didn't know how to become Super Saiyan.

Later on in the Android Saga, when Gohan and the Z fighters face Perfect Cell, Goku believes strongly that his own son could take on Perfect Cell, despite being an insanely powerful foe. Since Frieza is far weaker and inferior to Perfect Cell, it is entirely possible that Super Saiyan Gohan could take on Frieza. Plus, that is the form Goku killed Frieza in. Super Saiyan Gohan (even Beast Gohan) could defeat Frieza easily.

2 Pan

Pan is still a fairly new character in the Dragon Ball series. In Superhero, she is a young girl still training to become stronger. However, in Dragon Ball GT, Pan is a powerful ally.

Having trained under Piccolo as Gohan did, Pan has proved that, despite her struggles with combat, she is strong for her size. She is theorized to have Gohan's potential for combat prowess, and since Gohan himself was a capable fighter, Pan is likely just as much, if not more. Though small, Pan from GT would have no problem taking down Frieza.

1 Uub

Uub was revealed at the end of Dragon Ball Z at the Martial Arts Tournament. He is the confirmed reincarnation of Kid Buu, whom Goku had originally wished for.

Because Uub is the literal reincarnation of Kid Buu, this means that Uub has the incredible potential to become one of the strongest humans to exist in the Dragon Ball universe should he train. As the reincarnation of Buu, Uub is easily ten times stronger than Frieza, who may only have a fraction of Buu's power. After all, Buu proved himself to be the most powerful foe in Dragon Ball Z; this goes for his other form as Kid Buu. Undoubtedly, Uub, with enough training, could take on Frieza with no problem.

