Crunchyroll is finally adding Toei Animation’s popular anime Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT to its streaming service on March 15th. Both English subtitles and dubs will be available. Upon release, the anime will be streaming in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. One series, Dragon Ball Super, is already currently available to watch with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll subscribers will finally have access to every season of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT, which is fantastic because Dragon Ball Super has been available on the service for a while now. It makes sense that Toei would want all of its Dragon Ball content in oe place.

The Dragon Ball series joining Crunchyroll was a short time coming since the platform's unification with Funimation in an attempt to expand its already impressive anime library.

The Dragon Ball anime franchise first aired in the United States in the late 1980s. This Japanese animated adventure series was created by Akira Toriyama in 1984 and is based on a manga series Toriyama created of the same name. It consists of five anime series, twenty anime films, seven specials, four crossovers, and much more.

The story and plot of the franchise are somewhat inspired by the Chinese folktale "Journey to the West" as we follow the protagonist, Goku, from childhood to adulthood, and his friends as they fight many antagonists with their respective evil agendas. Beginning mostly as a comical action anime, it eventually began to include more dramatic storylines that leaned into the action side of things with sprinkles of humor here and there.

Since its life as a manga series, and with the help of the widely regarded anime franchise, the Dragon Ball series has managed to spread into the video game industry as well as literary reference guides to go with the series. It remains one of the most popular anime franchises of all time.

For those who are new to the franchise, the official anime series synopsis for each series can be found below:

Dragon Ball - Goku is a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating—until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain.

Dragon Ball Z - Goku—the strongest ﬁghter on the planet—is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space.

Dragon Ball GT - The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of earth, and if Goku can’t gather them in a year, Earth will meet ﬁnal catastrophe.

