Akira Toriyama’s beloved Dragon Ball Z series is known as one of the most prolific anime of all time. Its art style, iconic characters, and imaginative universe have left an undeniable impression on pop culture for nearly three decades.

When you think of this series, you typically focus on its action-packed fight sequences laced with satisfying choreography. But that is not the only significant aspect of Dragon Ball Z that makes it timeless. With the recent release of Dragon Ball Daima, we would be wise to draw our attention to the character development that also makes this series so classic. Let’s explore this frequently overlooked part of the series through the top 10 moments that set the stage for pivotal character development.

1 “Gohan’s Rage”

Episode 5

Upon witnessing Goku being tortured by his evil brother Raditz, Gohan raises his power level to threatening heights. Prior to this moment, Gohan is depicted as a polite child who loves nature and bliss. But at this moment, we are shown how Gohan’s emotions uproot the strength he’s unaware that he has. This is a trend that we see recurring throughout the series that starts here.

With a supercharged headbutt, Gohan manages to break the chest plate on his uncle Raditz's protective armor. Fans of the series will immediately notice the resemblance this attack has to when Goku defeats Piccolo for the first time in its successor Dragon Ball. This episode further solidifies its role in pivotal character development when Goku makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Gohan and Piccolo, changing the trajectory of the series forever.

2 “Gohan Goes Bananas!”

Episode 8

Former enemy turned companion, Piccolo, is training Gohan in the mountains until Goku is brought back to Earth. Seeing him as a weak and gentle child, Piccolo decides to leave him in the wild to force his killer instinct to awaken. Even worse, Krillin has yet to break the news to his mother, Chi-Chi, who would surely lose her mind if she found out.

But on the night of a full moon, the once vulnerable Gohan turns into a Great Ape. Luckily, Piccolo arrives in enough time to stop this uncontrollable form from destroying the world. This episode is critical because it spotlights the innate power that all Saiyans have while displaying one weakness - their tails that, once cut, can undo their transformation.

3 “Mercy”

Episode 35

The Z-Fighters are down to their last few survivors. Gohan, Krillin, and Goku are all fighting valiantly to defend Earth from the Great Ape Vegeta. With a split second save from Yajirobe, who manages to cut off his tail, Vegeta reverts to his base form. Moments such as this embody the idea that every character in Dragon Ball Z has a meaningful role to play. The tides of the battle change when Gohan then transforms, giving the Z-Fighters the upper hand.

How versatile the abilities of the Saiyans are is put on center stage, as Vegeta still finds a way to fend him off. Severely weakened by the fight, Krillin is given the opportunity to deliver a final blow to their sworn nemesis. Goku pleads with him, asking him to forgive their opponent for what he has done, to which he obliges. Rightfully titled “Mercy”, this episode conveys the overall objective of the Z-Fighters, who seek to simply enact peace within the universe.

4 “Transformed at Last”

Episode 95

Despite being some of the most powerful beings in the universe, the Saiyans were treated like lapdogs by the vile space tyrant Frieza. Looking to expand his empire, he arrives on Namek to use the planet's dragon balls to wish for immortality. A great battle ensues between him and the Z-Fighters, which establishes a rival that continues for the entirety of the series.

After ruthlessly killing Vegeta, Piccolo, and Krillin, Goku achieves the highest power level of any known Saiyan in the universe - becoming the coveted Super Saiyan. This brings full circle a legacy prophesied that one day a Saiyan would evolve and grow powerful enough to save them from Frieza’s clutches. Frieza finally reaps what he sows and Goku emerges as the strongest fighter in the Dragon Ball Z universe.

5 “Upgrade to Super Saiyan”

Episode 129

Vegeta is notably one of the most arrogant and prideful characters in all of anime. The Saiyan Prince wholeheartedly believes that it is his inheritance to become the strongest fighter to ever exist. When his counterpart, Goku, achieves Super Saiyan before him, it pushes him down a path drenched in solitude, pondering on how to grow beyond his limitations.

After extreme training, Vegeta gets to show off the results of his perseverance with a big bang. Earth’s mightiest warriors were at a loss when Androids 19 and 20 decided to surface. With a glowing aura and traditional bloodlust, a now Super Saiyan Vegeta quickly dispatches Android 20 with relative ease. Witnessing this character achieve his utmost desire is what makes this one of his greatest moments in the series to date.

6 “Unwelcome Discovery”

Episode 139

Although Vegeta’s defeat of Android 20 is certainly amazing, the clear difference in brawn between opposing factions is shown shortly after. Android 18 breaks Vegeta’s arm with one kick and the impending struggle forces the Z-Fighters to flee in order to regroup. While strategizing on how to hide a deathly ill Goku, Trunks gets a call from his mother, Bulma, explaining a strange discovery.

Episode 139 does a great job of paralleling the dysfunction of Trunk’s family, touching upon his strained relationship with his father, and his desperate attempt to save his mother in the future. We even get to see a meme worthy scene with Vegeta standing in the rain, questioning how we will gain the strength needed to prove his worth. Even further stapling its significance is how the episode introduces Cell, who will become one of the most horrific villains the group must face.

7 “Borrowed Powers”

Episode 142

Cell is one of the most diabolical villains in the Dragon Ball Z series. Long-standing series antagonist Dr. Gero designed him to be the perfect fighter. By deploying the same capabilities as all the Z-Fighters, Cell is able to adapt and overcome nearly any situation. Even a fusion between Piccolo and Kami isn’t enough to contain this rapidly growing threat.

This episode demonstrates how unique and poignant the abilities of the Z-Fighters truly are. Whether it’s Tien’s solar flare or Goku’s infamous kamehameha, each character has a signature attack that really bolsters why we love them so much. But in the hands of Cell, these attacks prove to be devastating, having the ability to take lives instead of protecting them.

8 “Awakening”

Episode 185

Arguably one of the best fights in the Dragon Ball Z series, Gohan reaches Super Saiyan 2 in order to defeat this indestructible menace. All of Gohan’s previous trials and tribulations reach their peak as we see Gohan use his training to maximum efficiency. When Cell destroys Android 16 for no reason, it activates Gohan’s rage in a similar fashion to Episode 5.

Gohan wishes to keep peace in a world full of villains who just won’t let him be. When he finally snaps, we bear witness to one of the best beatdowns in anime history. The intense beam struggle that marks the end of the Cell sage is only icing on the cake. “Awakening” cements Gohan as a badass who is not to be provoked or treated lightly.

9 “Vegeta’s Pride”

Episode 229

The Z-Fighters are out to protect Earth from impending doom when the time is needed. Vegeta gradually develops a bond with them in retrospect of their previous battles. But during the Buu saga, a spell is cast on Vegeta, causing his dormant pain, trauma, and anger to arise.

To motivate Goku into fighting him, Vegeta kills hundreds of people in attendance at the world tournament. With a remorseless grin on his face, the Prince of the Saiyans declares that he will defeat Goku next. One of the darker and more intense moments in the series, “Vegeta’s Pride”, takes us back to this character’s roots in a shocking segment.

10 “Minute of Desperation”

Episode 281

Vegeta gives Goku a short window to charge up by fighting Kid Buu himself, showcasing his respect for Goku and willingness to put himself in harm's way to save the Earth. In what seems like a full circle moment, Goku and Vegeta unite to save the universe from inevitable destruction once again.

What makes it one of the greatest moments of character development in the series to date is Vegeta’s willingness to sacrifice his life for the greater good. A merciless warrior who once sought to conquer the planet, we see him finally decide that he will partner with Goku and the Z-Fighters, really securing the group as the toughest anime characters in existence.

