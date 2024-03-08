Dragon Ball is an icon of the television industry. Arguably the most influential anime in history, Dragon Ball changed the landscape of animated television in the East and West, inspiring countless successors and leaving an indelible mark on international pop culture. Created by the late Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball arguably reached the peak of its success with 1989's Dragon Ball Z, which included many of the series' most iconic arcs, including the Saiyan, Frieza, and Majin Buu Sagas.

A huge reason behind Dragon Ball Z's success is its impressive and colorful collection of characters. Son Goku might be the most famous and revered, but his supporting cast includes some of anime's most famous figures. From loyal friends to foes-turned-allies, these characters are the best in Dragon Ball Z, contributing to the show's legacy as possibly the best anime in history.

10 Majin Buu

Dragon Ball's Ultimate Chameleon

Dragon Ball Z is full of multiple memorable and great enemies, many of which rank among the best villains in the animated medium. However, Majin Buu has a special place in this impressive collection. As the primary antagonist of Z's last arc, Majin Buu gets considerable screen time in the last 71 episodes of the series.

Majin Buu is a hilarious villain at first before becoming a genuine threat that comes close to defeating nearly every major character. The pink blob is both entertaining and menacing, acting as a worthy final rival for Goku and his allies. He has more personality than most of his predecessors, especially considering his persona shifts with each transformation. Majin Buu is powerful, engaging, and absurd, the perfect combination to stand out among Dragon Ball's best characters.

9 Android 18

The Killer Android Turned Loving Wife

Android 18 acts as a major antagonist in the Android Saga, where she and her twin brother, Android 17, give the Z Fighters a run for their money. However, Android 18 undergoes a redemption arc and marries Krillin, ultimately forming a family with him alongside their daughter, Marron.

Few characters have as interesting or unexpected journeys as Android 18. She goes from ruthless villain to cold but committed wife and mother, showing great love for her husband and daughter—in her way. Android 18 is the perfect kind of Dragon Ball character: capable, interesting, and always around. She might not be the most expressive in the group, but her presence is always felt, especially thanks to her wicked one-liners.

8 Krillin

Earth's Strongest Human

And speaking of unexpected character journeys, Krillin deserves a place of honor in the pantheon of great anime characters. He's been around since the early days of Dragon Ball, growing up alongside Goku and becoming one of his best friends and staunchest allies.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call Krillin one of the series' bravest characters. He might be Earth's strongest human, but he remains a human fighting increasingly dangerous threats. From Siayan warriors to killer androids and savage aliens, the enemies of the Z Fighters are so tough that even Goku has issues facing them. And yet, Krillin is always there, willing to help in any way he can—even if that means admitting he simply is no match for them. Krillin's greatest strength is his courage; he's maybe the most loyal of any character in Dragon Ball Z, and the Z Fighters are lucky to have him.

7 Trunks

The Time-Traveling Warrior

Time-traveling shenanigans come to Dragon Ball during the Androids saga. This means Bulma and Vegeta's adult son, Trunks, fights alongside the Z Fighters in the present while his baby form is still in his mother's arms. Adult Trunks is a great warrior, best remembered for his sword and clumsily stoic behavior.

Trunks is a wonderful addition to the core Z Fighters, bringing a very particular brand of seriousness to a group of mostly wacky characters. His presence helps balance the group's antics, and his skill proves useful against the Androids. Trunks' tragic backstory is also among Dragon Ball's most impactful, and seeing him claim his revenge against the Androids is a cathartic experience that ranks among the series' most iconic and celebrated moments.

6 Frieza

Dragon Ball's Best Villain

Without a doubt, Frieza is Dragon Ball's best villain, full stop. A galactic tyrant known and feared throughout the universe, Frieza is behind many of the series' pivotal events. These include the destruction of Planet Vegeta, Vegeta, Nappa, and Raditz's journey to Earth, and the deaths of multiple characters, mainly Krillin and Dende.

Everything about Frieza is iconic, from his multiple forms to his chilling, precise brand of evil. His climactic fight against Goku remains possibly Dragon Ball's single best sequence, featuring a brutal confrontation that leads Goku to go Super Saiyan for the first time. Frieza is a before-and-after in Dragon Ball, a character who changed everything and forever defined the fate of Son Goku and his friends. Many villains tried to live up to his legacy, but none could reach, let alone surpass it.

5 Bulma

Dragon Ball's Unsung Hero

Let's put it simply: there's no Dragon Ball without Bulma. More than any other character in the saga, Bulma is pivotal to Goku's story, being a part of his life since infancy. Bulma debuts in Dragon Ball's first episode and is among Goku's main allies as a child. Although she takes something of a backseat in Z, Bulma remains a crucial player thanks to her inventions and connections with pretty much every major character.

Bulma is the most intelligent figure in Dragon Ball. She invents the Dragon Radar, the single most important device in the saga, and remains a strong source of moral and creative support for the Z Fighters. Bulma is arguably the matriarch of the Z Fighters, the dependable and admirable figure they all turn to. She is the link between each of Goku's stages, a constant presence that fans can always expect. Bulma is also the main remainder of Goku's childhood, especially as the series advances to more adult themes.

4 Piccolo

The Ultimate Redemption Arc

Piccolo has a complicated yet rich and engaging story throughout Dragon Ball. Initially the major antagonist of his own arc, Piccolo becomes Goku's ally and joins him in the fight against villains like the Saiyans, Cell, and Majin Buu. Piccolo is the wisest and most mature of the Z Fighters, keeping a clear approach even in the face of danger.

Dragon Ball Z is where Piccolo truly comes into his own. He becomes the Z Fighter's de-facto mentor figure, with Gohan forming a particularly strong bond with him. Piccolo is not the strongest character in Z; however, his vulnerabilities make him all the more compelling. His persona is complex, incisive, quiet, and level-headed, acting as a striking contrast to the more vibrant characters around him. Piccolo is truly one-of-a-kind in the world of Dragon Ball Z, and the story is greatly improved by his presence.

3 Gohan

The Child Who Grew Before Our Eyes

Gohan is possibly the most important character in Dragon Ball Z. He starts the story as a weak, vulnerable child forced to grow up incredibly fast to fight the many threats that come with being part of the Son family. Gohan becomes one of the series' most powerful characters during the Android saga before seemingly reaching his full potential during the Buu saga.

At one point, it seems very clear that Dragon Ball Z wanted Gohan to take over as the protagonist, and frankly, he should've. Gohan is an incredible character, far more relatable than Goku and with just as much humor and spark to support the show on his broad shoulders. His coming-of-age story is perfect, and while his characterization following Cell's defeat is more uneven, Gohan remains a consistent and likable character who's very easy to root for.

2 Vegeta

The Prince of the Saiyans

Vegeta possibly has the best character arc in all of Dragon Ball. First introduced as the proud and cruel Prince of the Saiyans, Vegeta slowly evolves, becoming a reluctant antihero before finally accepting his role as a warrior and member of the Z Fighters.

One of the most popular characters in anime history, Vegeta is only surpassed in popularity by Goku. He arguably has the best and richest characterization in Dragon Ball, with the series exploring each corner of his angry, mercurial, and boastful psyche. Vegeta's story is full of ups and downs, allowing him to evolve and reach a new understanding not only with others but, more importantly, with himself. By the end of his journey, Vegeta has formed a family with Bulma, and even if he remains his proud self, he has learned to care for others and see the importance of having love in his life. It's a remarkable arc that cements him as Dragon Ball Z's most compelling figure and one of Telvision's all-time best antiheroes.

1 Goku

The Best Character in Anime

Who else but Goku could be Dragon Ball Z's best character? The character remains at the center of the action, fighting Saiyans, galactic tyrants, tiny demons, androids, mad scientists, ruthless wizards, and shapeshifting blobs, and he does it all with a smile on his face.

What Goku lacks in complexity and characterization, he makes up for in sheer enthusiasm and good old-fashioned optimism. Goku is heroism embodied, a prototypical depiction of courage, loyalty, and commitment that never loses his faith. These might sound like old-fashioned ideas, but Goku is an old-fashioned guy. Goku is Dragon Ball Z, acting not only as its protagonist but as its source of never-ending hope. He is possibly the most iconic anime character of all time and the main reason why Dragon Ball remains among the best anime series ever.

All 291 episodes of Dragon Ball Z are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

