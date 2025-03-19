The Dragon Ball franchise has been partnering up with some big brands lately, and this latest one is no different. Now, your outfits can have a style level of over 9000 with this latest Dragon Ball Z collaboration with Crocs. The classic clog will receive the look of a Saiyan and will be available for adults and kids alike.

The news was announced on the Crunchyroll website, showcasing two clogs with a Goku and Vegeta design. The special footwear features iconic colors that connect with the characters and special details that make it stand out compared to the regular product. In addition, the collab will also release special Jibbitz charms featuring Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, Freiza, and the four-star Dragon Ball. This special collaboration is now available on the Crocs website, and select retailers will cost between $54.99 and $89.99. Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball Z 5-pack jibbits will cost $19.99.

This is one of many collaborations this popular anime franchise has had over the years. During last year's Goku Day, Reece's Puffs released special cereal box covers featuring characters from Dragon Ball. Meanwhile, many of the franchise's characters were turned into Funko Pop Vinyl figures. And recently, back in late February 2025, Uniqlo released its latest collection, featuring art from Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Dragon Ball Has Become A Massive Hit Worldwide