The Big Picture Frieza, one of the most iconic anime villains from Dragon Ball Z, is based on real estate speculators during Japan's asset price bubble in the 1980s and 1990s.

The economic crisis known as the Japanese asset price bubble led to inflated land and housing values, with Japan's theoretical land value four times that of the US and absurdly high prices for real estate.

Frieza's character embodies the conniving fury of real estate speculators in his motivations and personality, from his day job of eradicating planets to his sleek and polite demeanor hiding his true machinations.

Art imitates life in the funniest ways and anime is no exception in spite of the ridiculous over-the-top energy pulsing through the genre at all times, which is why it should only come as a slight surprise that one of anime’s most iconic villains, Frieza (Ryūsei Nakao) from Dragon Ball Z fame, is actually based off of real estate speculators during the Japanese asset price bubble between 1986 and 1991. If Godzilla is after all based on the fear of radiation poisoning as a result of atomic bomb testing, it makes sense that Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama would base his own big bad off of a very real crisis that led to what was known in Japan as ‘the Lost Decades.’ It’s the equivalent of basing Thanos off of the 2008 financial crisis; hardly a bad idea, as there’s hardly a better target to funnel an audience’s rage towards than those whose malpractice ushered millions of livelihoods into extreme debt and disarray.

Toriyama himself confirmed the inspiration for Frieza’s villainy in the second of seven Dragon Ball data books known as the Daizenshuu, where, having lived through the economic bubble during his time working on Saint Seiya, Toriyama described said real estate speculators as the “worst kind of people.” Whether he actually witnessed any attempts to blow up the planet or transform into literal golden versions of themselves remains contentious, but Toriyama successfully channeled his rage towards a very real economic threat to stability in Japan into one of the most iconic representations of evil in animated history. But just how does Frieza embody real estate speculators in all of their conniving fury? The answer lies not just in his devastating powers but in his personality as well.

What Was the Japanese Asset Price Bubble?

Image via Toei Animation

There’s no describing the symptom without the cause, hence the necessity for a very simplified overview of the disastrous inspiration for Frieza’s creation. The conditions are not too dissimilar from those that led to the 2008 financial crisis chronicled in The Big Short, though unfortunately, instead of Margot Robbie eloquently explaining the facts from the comfort of her bubble bath, you have me. Now, we know it has something to do with inflation as a result of ridiculous over-speculation on the value of land and housing, but just how big did this bubble get before finally collapsing at the seams?

To put it into perspective, at some point, Japan’s theoretical land value was four times that of the entirety of the United States (NANI?!). That’s against a country over twenty-five times its size. At this comical overestimation, the cash needed for a single room in downtown Tokyo could purchase all of Canada, whereas a single square meter in Tokyo’s most famous shopping district would cost $250,000. “Worst kind of people,” indeed. Those are some seriously villainous prices that would make the likes of Scrooge McDuck and Tony Stark quiver. But what the hell does any of that have to do with Frieza?

Frieza’s Initial Motivations in 'Dragon Ball' Mirrors Real Estate Speculators

Image via Toei Animation

Here’s the thing. Nowadays, it’s easy to think of Frieza as a villain solely motivated by his rivalry against the lovable Son Goku (Masako Nozawa), however prior to getting Spirit Bombed by the Saiyan who wasn’t playin’, Frieza was just trying to get through his day job. Unfortunately, that day job involved eradicating or enslaving the populace of entire planets (at least they had a choice) as powerful as Planet Vegeta (home of the Saiyans) and later selling said planet to the highest galactic bidder. He did this alongside his brother Cooler and father King Cold (the secret leader of the aptly titled Planet Trade Organization), all of whom possess dozens, if not hundreds of planets under their control. This is why Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) is introduced as Frieza’s pawn in the early days of Dragon Ball Z, before ultimately swaying towards the side of justice in his own lifelong mission to finally defeat Kakarot.

Since his defeat and banishment to his own personal Hell (a fluffy paradise with fairies and woodland critters singing infuriatingly positive music), Frieza’s motivations have waned from his corrupt salaryman origins, though his new design somewhat speaks to his conceptual beginnings. Frieza, Cooler, and King Cold may have had their names derived from their ice-cold hearts, but in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ (one of many Dragon Ball films), Frieza’s resurrected quest for vengeance causes him to train for the first time in his life, evolving into an even more final final form: Golden Frieza, able to stand up to Goku in Super Saiyan God form. Iced out in nothing but sparkling gold, one has to imagine this is the peak corrupt salaryman Toriyama was envisioning for the character all along.

'Dragon Ball's Frieza Embodies Corrupt Salarymen in Personality

Arguably the most iconic villain in the entirety of Dragon Ball, the price of that iconicity would see the character come back time and time again for moments that are ridiculously badass (like his fight side-by-side with Goku against Jiren in Dragon Ball Super) even if they don’t fully speak to the character’s origins. In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, for example, Frieza is brought back and is once again in search of the Dragon Balls. However this time, he doesn’t want immortality nor conquest of the universe. His ultimate wish? To become five centimeters taller. That’s just under two inches. Anything larger just wouldn’t look natural but what Frieza doesn’t understand is that his short stature is part of what makes him so menacing to begin with.

Frieza contrasts the classical anime villain in several ways. Firstly, he actually gets smaller every time he evolves, with each final form being shorter than the last (however, this is the form he’s most powerful in, which is why it’s where he wants his height increased). His ultra sleek and smooth (or is it slimy?) appearance screams terrifying confidence when going up against heroes who can turn themselves into gigantic apes under the full moon. Secondly, he doesn’t speak like a brute. On the contrary, his speech is rather polite and dignified (albeit super snaky), hiding the true machinations behind his salesman-like demeanor, just like those pesky real estate speculators who brought down Japan’s economy. We have the late Chris Ayes to thank for delivering such a tremendous vocal performance in the English dub for one of the most sinister villains in anime history.

Frieza unfortunately didn’t turn up in the latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but just like Darth Vader, Lord Voldemort, or the Joker, he’s simply way too big to keep down. Eventually, we’ll get to see Frieza again, and hopefully, this new perspective on his origins will point you toward details previously unseen. Until then, fans have a brand new 2024 series to look forward to in the form of Dragon Ball: Daima, featuring a de-aged Goku and Vegeta that’s sure to at the very least cure Frieza of his dreaded Napoleon complex.