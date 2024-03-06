The Big Picture Akira Toriyama was told to add a letter to Dragon Ball , and the "Z" was meant to mark the end of the original story.

The "Z" was added after the manga was adapted to anime to distinguish between eras.

Dragon Ball Z introduced higher stakes, philosophical debates, and cosmic battles, shaping anime history.

Some alphabets are just cooler than others. It’s a fact. You can add a Z at the end of a title, and it will look badass: World War Z, Attack Force Z, Lost City of Z, and so on. But nowhere does the conclusionary letter of the alphabet feel as badass and high octane as in Dragon Ball Z, where it feels almost inseparable from the title. While Dragon Ball was a pretty popular anime in its own right, it was the second iteration of the show, Dragon Ball Z, that truly made the franchise into a global phenomenon. Despite its popularity, however, not many people know the significance behind the letter Z. Still, the Z is an inextricable part of the show, and here is all you need to know about it.

The “Z” In 'Dragon Ball Z' Has Spun Amusing Fan Theories

Since neither the manga nor the anime really explain what the alphabet letter stands for, the mysterious Z has become a strange vacuum around which all sorts of interesting theories have been orbiting for years. One of the sillier and decidedly untrue theories is that the show was originally meant to be Dragon Ball 2, but since the title was handwritten, the "2" was mistaken for a Z and it just stayed on. Other theories are more compelling and originate from the same assumption that the Z stands for Zenkai, since the word appears in the ending theme of Dragon Ball Z, “Detekoi Tobikiri ZENKAI Power!” (translated to “come out, incredible Zenkai power!”) But what no one seems to agree upon is the meaning of the word Zenkai. The difficulty with the word arises from the fact that it can mean any number of things depending on how it’s spelled in Japanese. And we don’t exactly know how it’s meant to be spelled, since the word only appears in English letters.

One meaning of Zenkai is full-throttle, which many fans have taken to indicate the all-out, epic action sequences that are the hallmark of Dragon Ball Z. Since, Dragon Ball Z is noticeably more focused towards high-speed action than its predecessor with planet exploding energy blasts and galaxy shaking transformations, the Z is seen as the declaration of the show’s high energy vibe. Another meaning of Zenkai is one last time, trhought to signify the conclusion of the Dragon Ball franchise. But the most popular meaning of Zenkai, as understood by the fans, is the recovery of full health, which is understood to refer to Saiyan’s exclusive ability to grow more powerful each time they recover from near-death injuries, dubbed a Zenkai Boost.

What Does The “Z” In Dragon Ball Z Actually Mean?

While the fan theories are amusing in their own right, they aren’t exactly true. Thankfully, the masterful creator, Akira Toriyama, himself has spoken on the topic and clarified the meaning behind the iconic "Z." While the audiences might perceive a stark difference between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, viewing the latter as a sequel, Toriyama himself had no such distinction in mind. It's interesting to note that the "Z" doesn't even exist in the original Japanese manga. In the manga, the events of Dragon Ball Z, from the Raditz Saga all the way to Buu Saga, appear under the title of Dragon Ball itself, and the now iconic Z made its appearance only after the manga was adapted into anime. The reason behind this is that the animation studio felt a need to draw a distinction between the show’s early years with a chi;d Goku, and its latter identity with an adult Goku and Saiyan-centric cast, in order to avoid confusion among the fans familiar with the franchise.

So, they requested Toriyama to include a different name for the new direction that the story had launched into. Toriyama himself didn't feel it was necessary to invent a new title. Nevertheless, he obliged and simply added a Z at the end of the existing title. And despite what the fandom might say, the Z doesn’t stand for Zenkai. Instead, Toriyama used the final letter of the English alphabet to signify that the story of Dragon Ball was coming to a conclusion. Speaking to Kanzenshuu, he said, “Z is the last letter of the alphabet, right? Anyhow, from that time, I really already wanted to end the comic, (laughs) so I gave the title a Z with the meaning of 'that’s all, folks'."

‘Dragon Ball Z’ Marks a Big Turn for the Franchise

Akira Toriyama may have felt that the distinction between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z was mostly abstract, but there is a very clear difference between the two eras. While action plays a crucial role in both the shows, Dragon Ball leans more towards the adventure genre. Through the lens of its mostly child cast, Dragon Ball builds a fun and curious world with elements of a goofy comedy. With Dragon Ball Z, however, there was a sense that the franchise was maturing. Not only did the cast grow up, but the show itself had taken a more serious tone and dealt with much higher stakes. For instance, take Dragon Ball Z’s very first arc, the Raditz Saga, where the show’s protagonist, Goku, was killed at the end while the threat of a Saiyan invasion loomed large.

Furthermore, Dragon Ball Z also seemed more interested in wrestling with complex philosophicalideas such as the debate between nature and nurture. After Goku first learned of his Saiyan heritage and the destructive nature that accompanied it, he initially rejected this identity and insisted that he wasn’t a Saiyan. And this thread carried on all the way to the Frieza Saga where Goku finally embraced his Saiyan identity and became a Super Saiyan to save his friends and family.

But most importantly, Dragon Ball Z’s scope wasn’t limited to Earth but was as expansive as the universe would allow. Thanks to this boundless imagination, the franchise was able to introduce some of the most iconic antagonists in anime history, from the galactic tyrant Frieza to the ancient epitome of evil, Majin Buu. And because these villains were established to be supremely powerful, the heroes had to push their limits through sheer brute force, painful training, or emotional barriers. Because we followed the heroes through their emotional struggles and hardcore training sessions, when they finally reached a new power level and defeated the villain, it felt cathartic, rightfully earned.

It’s a classic shōnen battle structure, the elements of which have inspired other popular anime such as Naruto and One Piece. And such is the importance of the “Z” in Dragon Ball Z. More than just a letter, it symbolizes the drastic growth of the Dragon Ball franchise and the incorporation of elements that would not only make it a global success but also pave a path for later anime to follow.

Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

