Your breakfast will be going super saiyan with this latest anime partnership. Reece's Puffs just launched its limited-time collaboration with Dragon Ball Z, featuring images of Goku and other iconic characters from the anime series. These special cereal boxes are in honor of Goku Day and will be available in supermarkets, retail stores and online.

Anime News Network reported that there are seven boxes that fans could collect, which is in reference to the seven dragon balls that were mentioned in the show. The cereal box covers feature not only the heroes, but also the franchise's iconic villains, such as Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu. This collaboration will last throughout the entirety of May, and according to Reese's Puff's website, each box will cost $40 each. Ordering online will be limited to one per customer and will ship within 4-5 weeks.Unlike the show, where collecting all seven Dragon Balls grants you a wish, there are no rewards or special perks when you collect all seven cereal boxes. Except bragging rights, of course.

Reece's Puff's parent company, General Mills, has partnered with numerous franchises over the years. Back in 2023, it partnered with the Disney Plus series, Loki and released special Lucky Charms boxes featuring the God of Mischief on the cover. Meanwhile, Hypebeast reported that Sonic The Hedgehog had a taste of being a cereal mascot and released its own limited cereal box to help promote Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The Kellogg's Brand also joined in the fun and produced a limited cereal collaboration to promote Disney's Hocus Pocus 2.

'Dragon Ball Z' Recently Said Goodbye to Akira Toryama

On March 1, 2024, Dragon Ball franchise's creator, Akira Toriyama, passed away at age 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma. The manga artist created the iconic franchise in 1983 and it immediately found international success. His death led to an overwhelming response from politicians, other manga artists, and fans all over the globe. French President, Emmanuel Macron shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that featured a piece of Dragon Ball art that was gifted to him and autographed by Toriyama. Meanwhile, El Salvador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on social media in response to Toriyama's passing.

Before his death, Toriyama's final contribution to Dragon Ball was a page featuring Piccolo departing at the end of chapter 103 of Dragon Ball Super. The published page featured a small tribute to the manga artist and prayed that his soul to fully rest in peace.

Dragon Ball Z and the rest of the Dragon Ball anime are available to stream on Crunchyroll.