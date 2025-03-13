The Dragon Ball franchise is widely regarded as one of the greatest manga and anime series in history, having inspired a number of anime shows that fans enjoy today. While there are still more stories to uncover in the Dragon Ball tale, the whole franchise (along with Dragon Ball Super and the recently concluded Dragon Ball Daima) have been put on hold mostly due to the passing of the legendary creator Akira Toriyama. However, in a recent interview by the DB Times (via CBR), animator and Dragon Ball character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru says a remake is possible despite the franchise's uncertain future.

During the Made in Asia Spring 2025 event in Brussels, Belgium, the animator was asked if he'd ever participate should a Dragon Ball remake come to fruition. Nakatsuru then responded to the inquiry, assuring fans that it could happen and there are certainly various ways to create a new Dragon Ball series. "If I could contribute something and be useful in some way, I would love to," said Nakatsuru (translated by X user @Venixys). "But, if we were to start again from the Dragon Ball manga... perhaps younger people would want to completely re-adapt it. This would probably offer new possibilities. Perhaps younger people would want to completely re- adapt it."

A New ‘Dragon Ball’ Series “Will Happen One Day”