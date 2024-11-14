The Dragon Ball franchise has been one of the longest-running and most popular anime franchises of all time, and for very good reason, too. Indeed, people have absolutely fallen in love with not only the great spectacle but the characters involved within it, too. Many people's fan favorites typically are Saiyans because there's no denying their awesome power is among the most recognizable aspects of not only the show but anime as a whole.

While there are plenty of hardcore Dragon Ball fans out there, there are far more general fans who most likely don't know the many facts about Saiyans in the series' lore that add context to a lot of moments and actions. Whether it's their innate attraction to strong women by blood or the complexities behind human/Saiyan genealogy, there is plenty to learn about the Saiyans, including many weird and unknown facts.

Dragon Ball Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 26, 1986 Creator(s) Akira Toriyama Cast Masako Nozawa , Jôji Yanami , Tôru Furuya , Mayumi Tanaka , Hiromi Tsuru , Naoko Watanabe , Kôhei Miyauchi Seasons 1

10 Their Prime Lasts Around 62 Years

They've got to use moisturizer, right?

Image via Toei Animation

One may ask, how have Goku and Vegeta managed to stay in such good shape for so many years? What's their workout regiment? What's their diet? Unfortunately for those wondering, the Saiyan race reaches and stays at its peak from the age of 18 to about 80 years old. Yes, Saiyans just stay in their peak physical form for about 62 years. Indeed, Vegeta has mentioned a couple of times in Dragon Ball Z that Saiyans are able to keep peak shape for decades.

No one lives forever, but if one is going to live a long time, it's a blessing to keep their peak form for almost the whole time. This allows Saiyans to keep their "warrior" strength and drive for most of their life, staying battle-ready and willing. This hunger for action is good for the people of the Dragon Ball universe because it means that they'll have the likes of Goku and Vegeta to protect them for quite some time.

Dragon Ball Z Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 1996 Cast Christopher Sabat , Scott McNeil , Sean Schemmel , Brian Drummond Seasons 9

9 A Saiyan's Hairstyle Never Changes

Thankfully, they all look good!

Image via Toei Animation

Over the years, many have been unsure if Saiyans' hair grows because of how long the hair of the characters is and how it has stayed the same over the years. However, during the "Cell Saga," Vegeta mentions that a Saiyan's hair does not change after birth. It's been shown that Saiyan hair can be cut, which means that upon cutting, it will simply grow back to how it's always been.

This quality is good for the artists working on the Dragon Ball series, as it means there won't ever really be any big character design changes anytime soon. Over the years, Saiyans' unruly, spiky hair has become one of the most iconic aspects of the race's design through both the uniqueness of its shape and the way it changes upon a transformation. So, it's good that this won't be changing anytime soon.

8 You Don't Need Much "Saiyan" to Go Super

Becoming a Super Saiyan is easier than it seems.

Image via Crunchyroll

The super form of a Saiyan, known as a Super Saiyan, is one of the most iconic parts of Saiyan biology and the Dragon Ball series as a whole. The ever-evolving power-scaling of the franchise has been a core and fundamental plot point ever since the introduction of Goku's super form in Dragon Ball Z. Each transformation over the years has proven to be even more powerful than the last and consistently makes for stronger and harder-hitting battles.

Contrary to the belief of some, a being does not need to actually have a majority of Saiyan DNA in their body to make the jump to a super form. Goku and Vegeta's children, who are all half-Saiyan, achieve super status at one point or another. Moreover, Goku Jr. and Vegeta Jr. are also capable of going Super Saiyan despite being only 1/16 Saiyan. So, at the end of the day, you don't actually need a lot of Saiyan DNA to pull off their greatest forms.

7 Super Saiyan's Don't Have Pure Hearts

Sometimes, it's okay to get a little angry!

Image via Toei Animation

Ever wondered why audiences have never seen a Super Saiyan pull off one of the most legendary Dragon Ball moves there is, the Spirit Bomb? Well, it's been firmly established over the years that, in order to make a Spirit Bomb work, one needs to have a pure heart. Fun fact: the super form that Saiyans go into actually causes a bit of "bloodlust" within the user.

While this feeling of warrior "bloodlust" can be overcome by the right person, it's not easy. Regardless of whether it can be overcome, a Super Saiyan form at its base causes even the purest of hearts to lack... well, purity. This stops a Super Saiyan from being able to accomplish a move that could be wildly more powerful with a super boost and means that not everyone can simply have full control of this form. It's been well-established that the Saiyans are a warrior race, so it makes sense that bloodlust is among their key qualities.

Dragon Ball Super Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2017 Cast Masako Nozawa , Takeshi Kusao , Ryô Horikawa , Hiromi Tsuru , Yûko Minaguchi , Naoko Watanabe , Kôzô Shioya , Mayumi Tanaka Seasons 5

6 Saiyan Men Are Born To Love Strong Women

"We're wired that way."

Image via Toei Animation

One of the most notable aspects of the relationships Goku and his fellow Saiyans have found on Earth is the fact that all of them found partners that are just as strong-willed as they are. For quite some time, the pairings were written off as just a fun detail by the legendary late mangaka, Akira Toriyama. However, in recent years, it's been stated by Vegeta himself (thanks for all the info on Saiyans, by the way, Vegeta) exactly why these pairings occured.

The partners of the main Saiyans are all remarkably strong-willed and more than capable of holding their own.

During a short conversation, Vegeta once told Goku and Piccolo that Saiyan women were all, of course, very strong-willed. Thus, it only makes sense that their Saiyan blood draws them to other strong-willed beings. While it may have seemed obvious to Vegeta, Piccolo was shocked at the fact, as if he'd been wondering about this fact for quite some time. The partners of the main Saiyans — Chi-Chi, Bulma, and Videl — are all remarkably strong-willed and more than capable of holding their own; in fact, they often wear the pants in the marriage!

5 They're Master Mimics

"Anything you can do, I can do better."

Image via Toei Animation

One of the coolest abilities that Saiyans have that isn't spoken about too much is the fact that they are actually master mimics. Numerous times throughout the Dragon Ball franchise, Saiyans mimic the abilities of other beings, mainly fellow Saiyans and other humans. Their mimicry is some of the best there is, being able to master whatever they're copying incredibly fast.

One of the most iconic attacks in the series, and in anime as a whole, was learned from mimicry. That's right, Goku's legendary Kamehameha was actually copied from none other than Master Roshi in the first Dragon Ball series. Vegeta has some very notable uses of mimicry in Dragon Ball Z, as well, meaning that Saiyans are the ultimate self-taught learners in the galaxy.

4 Super Saiyan 3 Isn't Worth It

Guess there really can be too much power.

Image via Toei Animation

Compared to all of his other forms, Goku has spent very little time in his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. Why? Well, because while Super Saiyan 3 is, obviously, the next big level-up in power... it has just as big a drawback, if not bigger. The third Super Saiyan transformation is said to use the user's entire potential, drawing power from every single part of their body, even the blood that runs through their veins.

Understandably so, it makes the energy consumption of Super Saiyan 3 often far too large to make the damage done worth anything. It's a classic case of throwing one very hard punch at the expense of using all the energy. So, while it may be useful in a last-ditch scenario, the Saiyan's third big upgrade in power truly does not feel very worth it when they have far more control over other, weaker super forms.

3 There is a "False" Super Saiyan Form

What... what?

Image via Toei Animation

Also known as the "Pseudo Super Saiyan," this is one of the few things within the Dragon Ball anime franchise that wasn't created by the original mangaka, the late Akira Toriyama. The anime team decided to create a "super form" of sorts before the manga could — indeed, the official Super Saiyan transformation appeared in the manga a mere few episodes after the appearance of Pseudo Super Saiyan.

Pseudo Super Saiyan is much like the true Super Saiyan; it's a form in which Goku's hair stands up, and he's surrounded by a golden aura. However, audiences don't get to see the iconic gold hair in this form; however, Goku's eyes go completely white for some reason. It's a bit more of a chilling form in comparison to the official Super Saiyan, which sets it apart and makes it memorable despite offering only a slight boost in power.

2 They Aren't Originally From Planet Vegeta

That's like Superman not being from Krypton!

Image via Toei Animation

It may seem like a well-known fact that the Saiyans are from Planet Vegeta. While Goku and Vegeta may have been born and raised on Planet Vegeta, the Saiyan race is not native to Planet Vegeta. The Saiyans actually suffered quite a bit before they made it to Vegeta, as their native planet, Sadala, was destroyed, forcing the Saiyans off-world and effectively making them refugees.

To make matters worse, the planet was destroyed by internal conflicts, and the Saiyans that made it off the planet are mostly made up of Saiyans on one side of the conflict. Thus, Vegeta's destruction likely claimed all those on the losing side of the conflict, adding a tragic layer to this already grim backstory.

1 Mixed-Race Saiyans Are Stronger

Points for Gohan!