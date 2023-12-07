The Big Picture Son Goku is the iconic protagonist of Dragon Ball, a cheerful and powerful fighter who became Earth's greatest defender.

Bardock and Gine send their youngest child Kakarot (Goku) to Earth to protect him from Frieza, one of the series' biggest villains.

The Son family is one of the most powerful in Dragon Ball Z, protecting the Earth on many occasions.

With his iconic orange gi and unruly hair, Son Goku is not just one of anime's most iconic heroes, but one of the most recognizable faces in all entertainment. The hero of Akira Toriyama's wildly successful and influential Dragon Ball franchise has been the standard for shōnen protagonists ever since the series first debuted. Though Goku was originally introduced as a supernatural young boy, seemingly alone after the death of his adopted grandfather, Goku's family is revealed to be far more extensive than first believed. As the series progresses from Dragon Ball into Dragon Ball Z, and even Dragon Ball Super, Goku not only becomes Earth's greatest defender, but the patriarch of one of the most powerful families in the universe. Here's everything you need to know about the major players in Dragon Ball's first family of fighters.

Dragon Ball Z Release Date September 13, 1996 Cast Christopher Sabat , Scott McNeil , Sean Schemmel , Brian Drummond Main Genre Anime Genres Action , Adventure , Anime Rating TV-PG Seasons 9

Son Goku

The iconic and beloved protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, Son Goku is a cheerful, kindhearted, and hard-working individual with a passion for a good fight and immeasurable martial arts talent that led to him becoming the greatest fighter in the universe. Goku was born under the name Kakarot and is a member of the Saiyan race, an alien race known for their battle prowess and destructive nature. He was first sent to Earth to destroy the planet, but after an accidental head injury, his personality permanently shifted to the more positive disposition he is most known for. Goku would marry his childhood sweetheart, a fellow martial artist named Chi-Chi, and they would have two children together: Gohan and Goten.

Over the years, Goku's list of accomplishments grew immensely, nearly as much as his power levels. As a young child, Goku trained under the acclaimed Master Roshi, single-handedly destroyed the Red Ribbon Army, and became Earth's de facto protector after defeating the malicious King Piccolo. In the years that followed, he continued to protect his planet from a Saiyan attack led by his future rival-turned-friend, Vegeta. Adding to his list of accomplishments, Goku became the first Super Saiyan in hundreds of years in order to defeat Frieza, the alien emperor responsible for eradicating most of the Saiyan race. Often times, even death could not stop Goku from protecting his loved ones, as he has returned from the afterlife on multiple occasions in order to protect his family.

Son Gohan

Son Gohan is the firstborn son of Goku and the first half-Saiyan introduced in the series. First appearing in Dragon Ball Z as a small child with a meek and cowardly personality, Gohan was quickly forced to toughen up as he was trained by Piccolo in preparation for a Saiyan attack on the planet. Ultimately, despite many years of training in martial arts and defending the planet from destruction, Gohan's personality was always more peaceful and studious, as he preferred to become a scholar rather than a fighter. However, despite his academic nature, Gohan was still one of the most powerful characters in the series.

Even from a young age, Gohan displayed immeasurable potential that, at times, made threats like Vegeta and Frieza pause in surprise. Goku recognized his son's incredible potential, seeing that Gohan had the capacity to surpass his father as a fighter, due to the raw amount of dormant power he had lying within. In DBZ, the culmination of his training over the years allowed Gohan to become the first Super Saiyan 2, achieving a form that surpassed his dad's power in order to defeat Cell, an android created to be the perfect fighter. Gohan later went on to become an academic, marrying a martial artist named Videl and having a daughter named Pan.

Son Goten

Image via Toei Animation

Son Goten is Goku's youngest child, who was born after the Saiyan died saving the world from Cell. As a child, Goten bore a striking resemblance to his father as a child, with the same unruly hair and even a matching orange gi. The younger son was headstrong and childish, with a penchant for getting into mischief with his best friend and fellow half-Saiyan, Trunks. Not to be outdone by his family members or rival, Goten was one of the most talented fighters, even at his young age. Showing off some of the highest potential in his family, Goten becomes the youngest Super Saiyan ever, achieving the once impossible feat at just 7 years old, much to his brother's immense shock. Together with Trunks, the two are able to perform the Fusion Dance in order to combine their powers and become the exponentially strong warrior, Gotenks.

Grandpa Gohan

Image via Toei Animation

Though he's not related by blood, Grandpa Gohan is one of the truest members of Goku's family. Grandpa Gohan was a talented martial artist, who also trained under Master Roshi and possessed the 4-Star Dragon Ball. He became Goku's adopted grandfather after finding the small child when he first landed on Earth. Despite the young Saiyan's aggressive nature, Gohan remained kind, compassionate, and patient. After Goku hits his head in an accident, his Saiyan bloodthirstiness is quelled and Grandpa Gohan's lessons of kindness become his core values. Unfortunately, Grandpa Gohan is accidentally killed by Goku when he unconsciously transforms into a Great Ape, a wild beast form accessible to Saiyans when they look at a full moon. However, Grandpa Gohan's legacy lives on as Goku named his first child after his beloved grandfather.

Raditz

Image via Toei Animation

Raditz was Goku's older brother and the first villain in Dragon Ball Z who, despite his limited appearance, expanded the scale of Dragon Ball's fantasy world to the far reaches of the universe. Raditz was a member of Vegeta's team, alongside Nappa, and was one of the few Saiyans to survive Frieza's annihilation. Raditz is a stark contrast from Goku, displaying a brutal and violent personality that was the polar opposite of his nicer younger brother. He first arrives on Earth to recruit Goku into the Frieza Force, even kidnapping Gohan in order to force Goku to comply with his demands. He is killed in a joint effort between Goku and Piccolo, after the former sacrifices himself to hold Raditz in place for Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon to strike him through the chest.

Bardock and Gine

Close

Bardock and Gine were Goku and Raditz's biological parents who, unfortunately, never got to see the immense success of their son. Bardock was originally introduced in DBZ, while Gine was first shown in the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The two were a pair of low-class Saiyan warriors serving in Frieza's army for several years. Bardock was a quintessential Saiyan, with a sporting love for fighting and stalwart pride in his abilities. Gine, on the other hand, possessed a personality that was far closer to her younger son's and future grandchildren. She was far more peaceful and naturally kind, which led to her romantic relationship with Bardock despite romance not being a major factor in Saiyan culture.

Bardock eventually discovers that Frieza has grown wary of the Saiyans, fearing his destruction at the hands of the foretold Super Saiyan. Worried about their children, Bardock and Gine agree to send Kakarot to Earth in a pod and ensure that Raditz remains away from their own world. Bardock, despite being far weaker, attempts to stop Frieza's destruction of their home world, but is ultimately unable to do so as he and the vast majority of Saiyans are killed by the sadistic emperor.

Pan

Image via Toei Animation

Gohan's daughter, Pan, is the youngest member of the Son family line, but has already shown the same vast potential and integral core values that her family represents. During Goku's battle with Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, Pan was able to contribute her Saiyan energy to Goku, even while she was still in her mother, Videl's, womb. Pan is cheerful, confident, and has a playful disposition that makes her endearing, even to the otherwise stoic Piccolo. Like her father, she formed a close bond with the Namekian warrior. Pan plays a major role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, where she plays along with Piccolo's plan to fake her kidnapping in order to motivate Gohan to refocus on his training as one of Earth's protectors.

Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

Watch on Crunchyroll