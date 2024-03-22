The Big Picture Middle Eastern fans rejoice as Dragon Ball theme park set to open in Riyadh, complete with iconic locations and thrilling rides.

The park will feature over 30 attractions, including a 70-meter high Shenron with a roller coaster inside, making it a dream come true for fans.

Dragon Ball franchise, popularized globally in 1984, has a massive fan base of millions mourning creator Akira Toriyama's recent passing.

The world is set to get its first Dragon Ball theme park, Variety reports. The park dedicated to the Dragon Ball Z universe of comics, movies, and games will be built in Qiddiya, the entertainment and tourism project outside the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’ll be centered around Son Goku, the fan-favorite character with whom they’ll be able to go on the adventure to collect the magical orbs.

The park will feature seven different areas that recreate Goku’s adventure complete with iconic locations from the manga such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet, where fans will be able to join the adventure from the very beginning of the anime all the way up through Dragon Ball Super, per the report. Further, the park plans to have over 30 attractions including five thrilling rides, along with a 70-meter high Shenron, which will contain a large-scale roller coaster inside. The park sounds like a dream come true for manga fans as the theme park will be spread over more than 500,000 square meters, which is double the size of Florida’s Disney World.

‘Dragon Ball’ Has a Massive Fan Base Around the Globe

Dragon Ball debuted in 1984 and has grown to become one of the best-selling manga series ever. The series single-handedly popularized manga across the globe with its anime adaptations’ exciting audience in Western countries. The theme park news comes days after creator Akira Toriyama passed away, which left millions of fans in mourning around the world. In Saudi alone, there are estimated to be 13 million fans of the genre, and around 85 million across the Arab world.

The franchise started with Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z which aired in Japan between 1986 to 1996. The manga follows young warrior Goku, who sets out on a quest to collect seven magical orbs that grant wishes when gathered. Over the years fans have embarked on many adventures with Goku when the studio further expanded the franchise with 21 animated feature films and three television specials. An anime sequel series, Dragon Ball GT, and an anime midquel series Dragon Ball Super, were later released. The franchise is counted among the highest-grossing franchises of all time thanks to various collectibles, trading card games, soundtracks, figurines, and video games.

Dragon Ball is available to stream on Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Currently, no date is revealed for the park opening.