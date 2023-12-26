The Big Picture Vegeta's character in Dragon Ball Z undergoes a significant transformation from villain to anti-hero, making him one of the most iconic characters in the series.

Son Goku (Masako Nozawa) might be the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z, but it’s Vegeta (Ryō Horikawa) who wins more hearts. While Goku sits firmly as a chaotic good character, Vegeta bounces back and forth between cruelty and compassion. He is the Prince of all Saiyans and immensely proud of his heritage. He carries this excessive pride and arrogance with such apologetic confidence that it almost feels like he’s entitled to it. In the wrong hands, he could have easily come off as an unlikable character, but Akira Toriyama strikes this delicate balance exceptionally well. Vegeta also has his spunky and charming wife, Bulma (Hiromi Tsuru) who often acts as a foil to his rigid, macho attitude. Indeed, the two couldn’t have been paired more perfectly. Here’s a guide to Vegeta and Bulma's family tree.

King Vegeta

We have seen glimpses of King Vegeta (Banjō Ginga) primarily through the DBZ movies where he appears in flashbacks. He ruled Planet Vegeta, the home of the Saiyans, as its last monarch before its eventual destruction at the hands of Frieza (Ryūsei Nakao). While he was a strong and arrogant king to his subjects, he had a weaker and pathetic side that showed around stronger subjects like Frieza and Lord Beerus. The Dragon Ball movies depicting Broly’s (Bin Shimada) origins have shown King Vegeta to be a bit paranoid and insecure as well. When the King learned that Broly, a recently born Saiyan, was stronger than his son, he sent the infant away to a dangerous planet to die. He fathered two children — Prince Vegeta and Tarble — but he sent the latter child away because Tarble (Masakazu Morita) was deemed too weak to be a Saiyan. King Vegeta had great hopes for his older son, Prince Vegeta, who he believed would liberate their planet from Frieza.

Vegeta

Vegeta goes through the most radical transformation as a character in Dragon Ball Z. He was introduced as an irredeemable enemy, grew to be a neutral character, and ended up as one of the most iconic anti-heroes of all time. Vegeta starts off as the primary antagonist of the Saiyan Saga, but he later reluctantly joins forces with Goku to take down their common enemy, Frieza. After Frieza’s death, Vegeta makes Earth his new home, falls in love with Bulma, and starts a family with her. He teams up with the Z-fighters to take down powerful villains like the Androids, Cell, and Buu. Though there are times when we see Vegeta enacting his residual villainy, in the end, he always turns around for his friends and family. Apart from his innate love for fighting, what fuels Vegeta is his motivation to become the strongest Saiyan in the world. As the proud Prince of Saiyans, it’s the only goal he can aspire towards. But the tragedy for his character is that Goku, a low-born Saiyan, will always be slightly more powerful than him. So, despite his pride, arrogance, and royal lineage, Vegeta always feels like the underdog, compelling the viewers to root for him.

Bulma

Bulma is one of the oldest characters in the franchise who has been with the show since Dragon Ball. She is a rich and bright scientist who has always been obsessed with Dragon Balls. She invented the dragon radar, which has been used since Dragon Ball to locate the McGuffins. Initially, she wanted Dragon Balls to wish for the perfect boyfriend, but she later dropped the idea after meeting Yamcha (Tōru Furuya). Sometime before the Cell Saga, Bulma breaks up with Yamcha and marries Vegeta. Bulma and Vegeta have two kids together, Trunks (Takeshi Kusao) and Bulla (Hiromi Tsuru).

Despite being devoid of any powers, Bulma is constantly a part of Z-fighters’ adventures as she often finds clever ways to stall a problem before Goku and Vegeta figure out a more permanent solution. In the recent new Dragon Ball releases since Battle of Gods, Bulma has become a sort of Earthian diplomat to Lord Beerus (Kōichi Yamadera), whom she calms and entices with mouthwatering delicacies.

Trunks

Trunks is the eldest child of Bulma and Vegeta. His lavender/blue hair resembles his mother, while his super Saiyan powers and arrogance take after his father. Trunks idolizes his father and is shown to be very protective of his family and friends. He also has a very bratty, playful side which shows during serious fights as he constantly taunts his opponents — he once mooned the legendary Super Saiyan Broly while in a fight. Trunks is best friends with Goku’s son, Goten (Masako Nozawa), and the two often spar and even fuse into one, stronger being when faced with a threat. Since Trunks is slightly older than Goten, he is also a little stronger, which is why his character traits shine brighter when fused.

Bulla

Bulla is the latest addition to Vegeta’s family, seen as an infant in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. She’s the youngest child to Vegeta and Bulma and a younger sister to Trunks. As of yet, she is still a baby and has not shown any signs of powers. But if Pan’s (Gohan’s daughter) trajectory in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is anything to go by, it would be safe to assume that Bulla will grow up with Saiyan powers. Still, as an infant, she has already accomplished something unique and unimaginable — being babysat by Lord Beerus.

Future Trunks

Future Trunks made the most explosive entry in all of Dragon Ball. Frieza returns to earth with his father, King Cold (Daisuke Gōri), to extract vengeance from Goku and his family, but this time he meets Future Trunks, who effortlessly slices Frieza in half with his sword and blasts a hole through King Cold's heart. Future Trunks comes from a future timeline where evil androids have commenced an apocalypse and killed all the Z-fighters. In that timeline, he was one of the few survivors who has now traveled to the past to warn Goku about the upcoming threat. In the following Cell Saga, he helps the fighters in their battles against Perfect Cell.

Since this version of Trunks had never even met Vegeta and was largely raised by his mother in a post-apocalyptic world, Future Trunks is well-mannered, soft-spoken, and more serious than present Trunks. After the Cell Saga, Future Trunks is seen again in Dragon Ball: Super when he returns to warn the Z-fighters of yet another threat, Zamasu (Shin'ichirô Miki), who is an alternate evil version of Supreme Kail. He trains with the present timeline Z-fighters for a while and returns with his father’s signature moves like Gallick Gun and Final Flash, and eventually defeats Zamasu.

Tarble and Gure

Tarble is King Vegeta’s youngest child and a little brother to Prince Vegeta. Unlike most Saiyans, Tarble is meek, soft-spoken, and humble. He also isn't very strong, which is why King Vegeta banished Tarble to a remote planet. As a result, Tarble has been absent for the majority of conflicts throughout the series. We only see him after the Kid Buu Saga in the short movie Dragon Ball: Yo! Son Goku and His Friends Return!! Tarble, accompanied by his alien wife, Gure (Kumiko Nishihara), comes asking for Vegeta’s help to get rid of Frieza’s men who are terrorizing his home planet. After a funny round of back-and-forth, the villains are taken down by Trunks and Goten.

