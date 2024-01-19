According to Chinese legends, twelve animals held a race to decide the order of the calendar years, which led to the Chinese Zodiac. 2024 falls under the domain of the fifth animal in sequence: the dragon, which symbolizes luck, power, and nobility. As such, there's no better way to celebrate this transition than to check out all the amazing dragons that have been brought to life through modern media.

Dragons are perhaps the most universal mythological creature on Earth: every culture has one, from feathered serpents, wingless water spirits, bat-like wyverns, and the iconic six-limbed Western Dragon. This is reflected in some of the best dragon movies, both in the design of their dragons, and how they are used.

10 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'

Dragon: Smaug

After fleeing from goblin halls and marauding orcs, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and his dwarven companions, under the leadership of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), continue their quest to retake the dwarven kingdom of Erebor. They still have a long way to go, and many dangers to overcome, such as giant spiders, xenophobic wood elves, and a growing evil known as the Necromancer (Benedict Cumberbatch). Yet the greatest danger sleeps within Erebor itself: the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), known as the chiefest and greatest of calamities.

There are plenty of bad things in The Hobbit trilogy, but one of the most universally praised aspects has been its depiction of Smaug. He captures everything audiences hope for in an evil dragon, including his imposing size, expressive face, cunning intellect, and Cumberbatch's hissing yet commanding voice. All of this comes to a head in the film's most iconic moment, where Bilbo and Smaug come face to face and Bilbo must speak in riddles to distract the dragon long enough to escape with his life.

9 'Reign of Fire'

Dragons: many females led by one alpha male

In the year 2000, workers in the London Underground accidentally dig into the resting chamber of a massive dragon, which awakens and claws its way to the surface. Soon, more dragons wake up and scorch the world as they hunt humans and other animals. By 2020, the population of Earth has collapsed, and the dragons have become more aggressive in their hunting of the surviving humans.

While Reign of Fire received mixed reviews for its story and characters, its dragon design has greatly impacted how Western Dragons now look in popular culture. Wyvern designs have already appeared in movies like Dragonslayer, but they became more common after how well these filmmakers made them look and move, and modern fantasy has completely adopted their napalm-style fire breath. This is best seen in films like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and television shows like Game of Thrones.

Reign of Fire Release Date July 12, 2002 Director Rob Bowman Cast Christian Bale , Matthew McConaughey , Izabella Scorupco , Gerard Butler , Scott Moutter , David Kennedy Runtime 101

8 'Wish Dragon'

Dragon: Long

Din Song (Jimmy Wong), a young man from China, longs for a chance to reconnect with his childhood friend, Li Na (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). One day, an eccentric old man who claims to be a god (Ronny Chieng) gifts him a magic teapot. Inside is Long (John Cho), a wishing dragon who must grant three wishes to ten masters before he can enter heaven, and Din is his final one.

Wish Dragon is one of the best Sony Animated Films, thanks in no small part to Long. He's a fun take on an Eastern Dragon: he's incredibly cynical and just wants to get his job done, so he can enjoy his afterlife, which makes him a great foil to the optimistic Din. Their friendship is the crux of the movie and sees Long go through a predicted but still heartwarming arc.

7 'Dragonheart'

Dragon: Draco

When Prince Einon (Lee Oakes and David Thewlis) is mortally wounded during a peasant rebellion that killed his father, his mother, Queen Aislinn (Julie Christie), seeks out a dragon named Draco (Sean Connery), for help. Draco agrees to give half of his heart to heal Einon, but the boy grows up to be a terrible tyrant. Einon's tutor, Sir Bowen (Dennis Quaid), believes that Draco's heart corrupted the Prince, and vows revenge against all dragons.

Dragonheart was nominated for the 1997 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, and though CGI naturally ages after time, Draco still looks pretty good. Connery's performance is also a highlight of his long career, which gives Draco a good level of wisdom and experience, befitting a long-lived and powerful dragon. He remains a strong example of how a Western Dragon can be depicted as noble and caring rather than destructive and evil.

Dragonheart Release Date May 31, 1996 Director Rob Cohen Cast Dennis Quaid , Sean Connery , Dina Meyer , Pete Postlethwaite Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Fantasy

6 'The Neverending Story'

Dragon: Falcor

As an abstract force called the Nothing is destroying the mystical world of Fantasia, the hero Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) is dispatched to find a way to stop it. He is told by the ancient turtle Morla (Robert Easton) that he must find the Southern Oracle ten thousand miles away. Fortunately, Atreyu is helped out by a luckdragoon named Falcor (Alan Oppenheimer), who takes him most of the way and becomes a companion on his quest.

The Neverending Story is one of the most iconic fantasy films from the 1980s, and Falcor is one of the big reasons for this. His design mixes classical elements from European dragons with a kindly grandfather, and the animatronics in his face give him a lot of warm expressions. What really makes him stand out is Oppenheimer's performance, which makes Falcor come across as an optimistic and warm ally who inspires his friends to keep going, even when things look grim.

The Neverending Story Release Date July 20, 1986 Director Wolfgang Petersen Cast Noah Hathaway , Barret Oliver , Tami Stronach , Patricia Hayes , Sydney Bromley , Gerald McRaney , Moses Gunn Runtime 94

5 'Mulan'

Dragon: Mushu

When the Huns invade China, the Emperor (Pat Morita) demands one man from every family join the Imperial Army to repel them. Since her father, Fa Zhou (Soon-tek Oh), is too old to fight, Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his place and disguises herself as a man. She is accompanied by Mushu (Eddie Murphy), a small dragon who was demoted from his status as a family guardian, but hopes to regain his position by making Mulan a war hero.

Mushu is one of the funniest animal side characters Disney has produced, but he's also a great depiction of dragons as a guardian. Though his actions are self-serving, he still ends up helping Mulan to achieve her full potential and find her confidence, which ends up making her the hero China needs. Plus, Murphy's delivery and jokes are hilarious, especially when the movie lets him go off.

4 'Sleeping Beauty'

Dragon: Maleficent

After being snubbed from attending the christening of Princess Aurora (Mary Costa), the evil fairy, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses her to die on her sixteenth birthday. Three good fairies change the curse to one of eternal sleep before convincing the king and queen to let them raise the child in the woods for her protection. Unfortunately, they're unable to prevent Maleficent's spies from finding them, and she decides to use this alteration of her curse to torment Aurora's betrothed, Prince Phillip (Bill Shirley).

During one of Disney's best climaxes, Maleficent attempts to stop Phillip from awakening Aurora by transforming into a dragon. Though she's only on-screen for less than two minutes, Maleficent's dragon has long been considered one of the most iconic in cinema thanks to her striking colors, fluid movement, and bombastic sound effects. It all works together to bring to life probably the best depiction of a dragon as the ultimate physical embodiment of evil.

Sleeping Beauty (1959) Release Date January 29, 1959 Director Clyde Geronimi , Wolfgang Reitherman Cast Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley Runtime 75

3 'Spirited Away'

Dragon: Haku

While moving to their new house, Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase) and her family cross into the spirit world and arrive at a bathhouse. As her parents are transformed into pigs, Chihiro is helped by a young man named Haku (Miyu Irino/Jason Marsden), who tells her to get a job from the owner of the bathhouse, Yubaba (Mari Natsuki/Suzanne Pleshette), to protect her while she tries to rescue her parents. During her time at the bathhouse, Chihiro discovers that Haku is a dragon.

Spirited Away is probably the best movie to come from the acclaimed Studio Ghibli, thanks in no small part to how creative and fluid its animation is. Haku's dragon form is the perfect example of this: his long, serpentine body moves with the speed and grace of a serpent, making him both beautiful and deadly to behold. He's probably the best Eastern Dragon put to film and a glorious example of how the parts of multiple animals can combine to create something majestic and terrifying.

Spirited Away During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, a world where humans are changed into beasts. Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Runtime 125 minutes

2 'How To Train Your Dragon'

Dragons: Many different species, the most prominent of which is the Nightfury

The Viking village of Berk has been at war with dragons for as long as anyone can remember. As the village chief, Stoic the Vast (Gerard Butler), prepares to exterminate the dragon's nest, he signs his son, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), up for dragon slaying lessons, in the hopes that he will become a great warrior. Unknown to Stoic, Hiccup shoots down a Nightfury, whom he names Toothless, and through observing him, discovers that there is more to dragons than the Vikings first thought.

How to Train Your Dragon has become one of the primary franchises of DreamWorks, thanks in no small part to the massive variety of dragons present. A lot of time is dedicated to showing the differences between each dragon species, from different body types, number of limbs and heads, and subtler things like how their fires operate. Hiccup and Toothless' growing friendship also leads beautifully into the popular trope of dragonriding and leads to some of animation's best flying scenes put to film.

1 'Dragonslayer'

Dragon: Vermithrax Pejorative

The kingdom of Urland is being plagued by Vermithrax Pejorative, a four-hundred-year-old dragon who demands two virgin women be sacrificed every year. A young woman named Valerian (Caitlin Clarke) disguises herself as a man and sets off to seek the aid of the last sorcerer, Ulrich of Cragganmore (Ralph Richardson), in killing the dragon. Unfortunately, Ulrich is killed, so the task falls on his apprentice, Galen Bradwarden (Peter MacNicol).

Vermithrax remains perhaps the best dragon in cinema thanks to the incredible details that went into its creation. These include a massive 40-foot hydraulic model for shots interacting with the actors, dozens of clay models animated using Phil Tippett's go-motion animation style for more realistic movements, and a World War II flamethrower for the fire. All of this worked to make Vermithrax feel as much a force of nature as an ancient and malevolent creature, which fit perfectly with the movie's dark and gritty atmosphere.

