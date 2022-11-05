The world of The Dragon Prince is one of humans, dragons, elves, and magic. The Dragon Prince is a high fantasy animated series that follows two princes as they team up with an elfin assassin to bring peace and unite their kingdoms. Created by Aaron Ehasz (Avatar: The Last Airbender), the series gives us a diverse and thriving fantasy story for all ages.

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince takes us two years into the future of Katolis and Xadia. King Ezran, his brother Callum, and their elfin friend, Rayla, must work with the Dragon Queen Zubiea to defeat the series’ looming threat of the fallen Startouch Elf, Aaravos. The Dragon Prince world is vast, with many characters to keep track of; luckily, we’ve written this guide, so you can keep up. This is The Dragon Prince Season 4 character guide.

Jack De Sena as Prince Callum/Azymondias

Image via Netflix

Callum is the older brother of King Ezran and the stepson of the late King Harrow. With his brother next in line for the crown, Callum needed to find his purpose. He has a hunger for knowledge and is slowly becoming a powerful Mage. His affinity for magic always proves helpful whenever the group gets in trouble. Callum’s relationship with Rayla took a significant leap in Season 3, but it will likely be very different as we move into Season 4.

Best known as Sokka in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jack De Sena stars in the role of Callum. His sense of humor and natural charisma shines through, and it’s the perfect balance for Ezran and Rayla.

De Sena also provides the vocals for the infant Dragon Prince, Azymondias [Zym for short.] Zym is the son of Queen Zubeia and the future king of Xadia. He’s only a toddler, but his connection to King Ezran is an unbreakable bond.

Sasha Rojen as King Ezran

Image via Netflix

Ezran has now taken over as king and has been ruling over Katolis for a while now. The young prince was burdened with the task of leading his kingdom at such a young age, but Ezran is taking it in stride. His always optimistic outlook and compassion show he already has all the qualities of a great leader, even if his immaturity continues to show itself more often than not.

Sasha Rojen (Highway to Heaven) brings her vocal talents to the role of King Ezran, helping highlight the childlike wonder and excitement of the newly crowned king.

Paula Burrows as Rayla/Opeli

Image via Netflix

Rayla is a moon shadow elf assassin who was initially tasked with aiding in the assassination of King Harrow. However, killing isn’t something she’s willing to do. After discovering that the Dragon egg [later the dragon prince named Zym] is still unharmed, she allies herself with Callum and Ezran. Rayla is in a very different place in Season 4, but she sports her incredible fighting skills and hilarious wit that we’ve come to love.

Her relationship with Ezran, and more importantly, Callum, is a significant factor in this season. Paula Burrows continues to do a stellar job as Rayla, but she’s also voicing one of King Ezran’s closest advisers, Opeli.

Opeli is one of the most respected members of the Katolis High Council and is instrumental to Ezran’s reign as King. The young ruler still needs guidance from time to time, and Opeli is always there to help keep him on course.

Aaron Ehasz as Bait

Image via Netflix

Bait is a glow toad and King Ezran’s pet. King Harrow gave Ezran a pet because he often had a closer connection to animals than humans. Bait became Ezran’s best friend and even goes on adventures with our main cast. The Dragon Prince creator, Aaron Ehasz, lends his voice to the glow-in-the-dark creature.

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Voiced by Jesse Inocalla, Soren is a member of the Elite Crownguard in Katolis. Soren is a terrific swordsman but never had the capability to master magic like his father, Viren. This always made Viren favor Claudia, often looking at Soren as an idiot. While Soren is on the goofy side, he has a good heart and is always willing to help his friends.

Soren started out as an antagonist because of the influence of his father and sister, but he managed to make his own choices and is now loyal to King Ezran.

Jason Simpson as Viren/Barius

Image via Netflix

Viren somehow survived his fall off the mountain at the end of Season 3, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t suffer his fair share of troubles. He and his daughter Claudia are still in hiding at the start of Season 4. His partnership with Aaravos will always make him an enemy of the land of Xadia.

Jason Simpson delivers a chilling performance as Viren, but he gets to show his warmer side as Barius. The baker is best known for making Ezran’s favorite treat, jelly tarts. Recently, Barius received the title of Minister of Crusts and Jellies from King Ezran.

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Image via Netflix

Claudia is loyal to her father and will do anything in her power to protect him. She even finds a way to revive him after his deadly fall at the end of the previous season. Claudia is a master of the mystic arts, specializing in dark magic. She’s always been favored by her father because of their similarities and rivaling her father in turns of power. With the aid of Aaravos, Claudia might become the most powerful human in the world.

Racquel Belmonte delivers a terrific performance as Claudia. She’s both sweet and terrifying in a way that is unmatched. Claudia’s energy plays well with both Soren and her father.

Benjamin Callins as Terry

Image via Netflix

Terry is a new character introduced in Season 4 of The Dragon Prince. Voiced by Benjamin Callins, Terry is Claudia’s boyfriend and aids her quest to save her father, Viren. He’s an Earthblood Elf and is just as awkward as Claudia. Even though Viren and Claudia kill magical creatures to power their dark magic, Terry is non-judgemental and understanding.

Erik Dellums as Aaravos

Image via Netflix

The fallen Startouch Elf, Aaravos, is the big bad of the entire series. At the start of the series, Aaravos was trapped within a magic mirror by the Archdragons for causing worldwide conflicts for thousands of years. Now, Aaravos has been manipulating Viren as a way to bring about greater destruction.

Erik Dellums delivers a chilling performance as Aaravos. The character is intelligent but also threatening enough to even scare the Elves and Dragons of Xadia. He’s a central figure in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The season is even titled Mystery of Aaravos. We can’t say more about his character without spoiling the major plot points of Season 4.

General Amaya

Image via Netflix

Amaya is the sister of the late Queen Sarai and the Aunt of Prince Callum and King Ezran. She trained the army of Katolis alongside her sister and made it the most powerful army of the human kingdoms. Now, Amaya is the General of the Standing Battalion.

After the passing of her sister, Amaya was tasked with defending the border between Xadia and the Human Kingdoms. A mission that prevented her from protecting King Harrow from assassination. After the events of the previous seasons, Amaya is now helping the Sunfire Elf Queen, Janai unite the kingdoms. Amaya has no voice actor listed because she communicates through sign language.

Omari Newton as Corvus

Image via Netflix

Omari Newton voices the determined soldier, Corvus. He is one of General Amaya’s strongest soldiers and was even tasked with saving the princes when they were thought to be kidnapped. He’s now a member of the Crownguard of Katolis, tasked with protecting King Ezran.

Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren

Image via Netflix

Commander Gren serves as Amaya’s right hand and translator. Gren is a capable fighter and is Amaya’s closest friend. Adrian Petriw has the challenging task of voicing Gren, who in turn serves as Amya’s voice in most scenes.

Rena Anakwe as Janai

Image via Netflix

Janai is now the ruler of the Sunfire Elves, taking over from her late sister, Khessa. She wants to continue furthering the peace between humans and Elves and is even engaged with Amya. She is a sweet soul who wants to do the right thing. Rena Anakwe voices the fierce warrior queen and gives it her all.

Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia

Image via Netflix

Zubeia is the queen of the dragons and the mother of the titular dragon prince, Zym. At the start of the series, the mission was for Callum, Ezran, and Rayla to deliver the unhatched egg back to the queen. However, after Zym was hacked, they had to return the young prince to his mother, even though he grew attached to Ezran and the team.

Zubeia is regal and compassionate. She loves to see humans, elves, and dragons working together after years of war. She knows just how dangerous Aaravos can be and will be helping stop him in any way she can. Nicole Oliver plays the powerful queen and delivers an equally powerful performance.