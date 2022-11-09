Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Dragon Prince.After a three-year hiatus, Netflix finally released the fourth season of The Dragon Prince, now calling the show The Dragon Prince: The Mysteries of Aaravos. Season 3 completed the first story arc, reconciling the humans and dragons into an uneasy peace, but Season 4 expands on the events of the past while setting up new problems for the future. As ever, the new season expands the world, introducing new characters and exploring the depths of old ones. But with a two-year time jump since the end of Season 3, the new episodes had a lot of explaining to do. However, the season ended with plenty of mystery, especially with three more seasons promised. So here are the biggest unanswered questions that are begging to be discussed.

What is the Aaravos' Significance?

Image via Netflix

Despite getting his name in the title, Aaravos (Erik Dellums) did little this season. He got one scene of dialogue in which he passed Callum (Jack De Sena). His backstory was discussed by several characters, as well. Of course, they are building him up to be the new villain, but shouldn't he have done something? It seems like the show rebranding itself as The Mysteries of Aaravos should have revealed at least one of Aaravos' mysteries. His addition to the intro was amazing, but why didn't he do anything in the show? In order to correct this mistake, the upcoming seasons will need to show just how bad Aaravos can be.

How Long Does Aaravos’ Possession Last?

Speaking of Aaravos and his possession of Callum, how can we be sure it won't happen again? Callum is not the first person to be possessed by Aaravos. Viren (Jason Simpson) spent a while under the villain's sway. Viren's possession ended after his death. Hopefully, Callum isn't heading in the same direction. But in the future, will Aaravos be able to take over Callum whenever he wants? It would add importance to defeating Aaravos if Callum is on the line. Aaravos' possession of Callum will be explored further in the upcoming seasons, as Callum has expressed his concerns on the matter to Rayla (Paula Burrows), asking him to kill him if it happens again.

What was Rayla Up to in the Time Gap?

Rayla's part this season also brings up several questions. The new season reintroduces the characters after a two-year jump, explaining that Rayla has spent the time looking for Viren. Besides the creepy furby thing, she has nothing to show for the time being. No new development in her abilities or knowledge to share with the group. Rayla took a back seat this season, which is a shame. Rayla's time spent away serves her character in no way. It only creates drama between her and Callum. Rayla should have more to do going forward, but it would have been nice for her to have more development this season.

Related: 10 Best Episodes of Netflix's 'The Dragon Prince' So Far

Image via Netflix

What is So Special About Callum?

Callum is still the only human to wield primal magic without a conduit. He unlocked the ability almost by accident. It has never been explained how it happened or why Callum is the only person to do it. Every season shows him getting better at magic, but the mystery behind it is never revealed. The series is bound to explore it at some point. Otherwise, why mention that no one in recorded history has done it? But unfortunately, the show didn't take the opportunity to do so in Season 4, meaning the audience is still waiting for the answer.

How is Terry Okay with Claudia’s Dark Magic?

One new character this season is Terry (Benjamin Callins), the Earthblood elf. Sometime over the time jump he met and started to date Claudia (Racquel Belmonte). How they met was glossed over. Claudia spent the time jump resurrecting Viren, which required collecting rare ingredients. She must have met Terry during one of those trips, but it seems like something that needed more explanation. Even more surprising, Terry is quick to accept Claudia's dark magic. Terry is a fairly moral and innocent elf, expressing grief when he kills Ibis (Ian James Corlett) to protect Claudia. After that event, he can't sleep for several nights, clearly bothered by his actions. But he has no concerns about Claudia literally raising the dead? Or her plan to release Aaravos? Maybe he doesn't know who Aaravos is, but how can he not be concerned about the necromancy? Is he just not that observant, or maybe under a spell? Or is he using Claudia? Something has to be up with him, right?

Can Claudia Be Redeemed?

After several seasons of back and forth, Claudia seems to have finally landed on her father's side of morality but is she stuck there? This season, in particular, Claudia has done things that are clearly wrong, raising her dead father and starting a journey to free Aaravos being the main things. But could she return to the side of good? Wanting her father back is not the worst thing she could do, but dark magic seems to corrupt. Aaravos could be guiding her down the path, and she could break free, but that might be too much to hope for. She doesn't seem to be totally under his control, so some amount of her actions are her own. But maybe she can still see the light. Time will tell.

Image via Netflix

Sir Sparklepuff?

What is the creature from the chrysalis? Somehow, the weird butterfly-human hybrid creature knows how to get Claudia, Viren, and Terry to Aaravos. He has no ability to speak, making the others guess his instructions. But Sir Sparklepuff, as Claudia names him, is given no backstory and little explanation. Somehow this thing is connected to Aaravos, but that's all we know. Basically, Sir Sparklepuff is the first mystery of Aaravos that needs to be explained.

Who is Rex Igneous?

Rex Igneous (Ben Cotton) is a new dragon character introduced this season, but his presence raises more than his fair share of questions. He is the archdragon of the Earth, which begs for more information about the power structure of dragon society. He also was friends with the dragon King before they fell out, and Rex Igneous has held a grudge for centuries. For a dragon important enough to be trusted with the map to Aaravos, Rex Igneous is out of touch with Xadia. Until meeting Ezran (Sasha Rojen) and the gang, Rex Igneous is unaware of his former friend and king's death, which has loomed large throughout the story. Plus, his interaction with the dragon queen seemed like there was some resentment between them as well. Whatever the case, there is clearly more to Rex Igneous than Season 4 explains.

If Dragons are Intelligent Creatures, Why Do the Elven Riders of Drakewood Treat Them Like Beast?

One way the newest episodes expand the world is by introducing a society of Earthblood elves called the Elven Riders of Drakewood. These elves catch dragons and train them to be ridden. The attempt to capture Zym before Ezran and the others rescue him. What's strange about this is the fact that in this world, dragons are generally portrayed as intelligent creatures, and they are the leaders of Xadia, not elves, so why are these dragons treated like animals? Are some dragons not as intelligent? Or is there just a strange power dynamic in those parts since Rex Igneous disappears for centuries at a time? The Elven Riders of Drakewood need way more explanation than they received. Hopefully, it isn't the last we see of them.

Image via Netflix

What’s the Significance of the Human Who Exposed Aaravos, and Why Does She Look Like Ezran?

As the history of Aaravos is discussed, one character keeps coming up, the human mage who exposed him. Rex Igneous says Ezran looks like the girl, but that's all the information given about her in the show. Obviously, she is important. But her story may not be included in the show itself. Known as the Orphan Queen, this girl will be the protagonist in a later saga set in the same world. When it is coming is not yet announced. It seems likely, with her being royalty and the comparison to Ezran, that she is one of his ancestors, but that is speculation at this point.

How Can Rayla Un-coin Souls?

In trade for Terry, Claudia gives Rayla the souls of her fathers and a friend in coin form. Before saving her loved ones, Rayla must find a way to get them out of the coins. This could be a process, but it will give Rayla a task and potentially provide new allies for the heroes in their battle against Aaravos. Rayla will need magic to get them back, but it may require her to find the spell and ingredients. And with the race to find Aaravos' prison, Rayla may have to delay her personal mission. But there is hope to see these characters again for both Rayla and the fans.