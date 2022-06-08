Its almost time to return to the world of Xadia to continue the story of Callum, Exran, and Rayla. Netflix has revealed a sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season of its acclaimed animated series The Dragon Prince. This reveal includes a look at the new season's opening credits as well as the announcement of the new arc's subtitle: The Dragon Prince: Mysteries of Aaravos.

The reveal was made during Netflix's Geeked Week, with the opening sequence showing off two of the series' most pivotal characters. Similar to the previous seasons, the title sequence opens with the titular character Aaravos, voiced by Erik Todd Dellums, opening a scroll, but where the previous seasons saw him opening a map of Xadia, this new opening sees him opening a scroll with a star-laden sky filled with constellations. As the camera descends into the page, it travels through the cosmos before returning to Earth and setting on the character Viren, voiced by Jason Simpson. He reaches for the sky as he slowly turns to stone. Once completely frozen like a rock, the hand of Aaravos descends and picks him up, looking at the miniature Viren with a sly smile, looking at him like the pawn he is.

This opening teases the fallout of Season 3's ending and what these characters' relationships will be like going forward. Viren served as the major antagonist for the first three seasons, with Aaravos being introduced in Season 2. The imprisoned Elven mage was able to manipulate Viren and use him to follow through on his plans, and while these plans were thwarted, he continues to scheme from his pretty jail. This opening focuses on Viren and Aaravos, but there are plenty of other relationships and characters to explore in this season and the subsequent ones, like Soren (Jesse Inocalla) and Claudia (Racquel Belmonte), the son and daughter of Viren, the former having joined up with the heroes while Claudia stayed loyal to her father. It was previously revealed that the first three seasons of The Dragon Prince were a single arc, with the next two set to be a part of this new Mysteries of Aaravos arc, with two more seasons set to conclude the series sometime in the future.

Image via Netflix

The Dragon Prince started airing in 2018 and takes place in a world of magic on the continent of Xadia, which sees the Elves and humans living on opposite sides of the country after the humans used dark magic 1000 years ago leading them to be banished to the west. After this millennium, the human king Hallow killed the Dragon King and it was believed he also killed his heir, the Dragon Prince. As revenge, a group of Elven Assassins set out to kill the king. One of these assassins Rayla (Paula Burrows) along with Hallow's sons Callum (Jack DeSena) and Ezran (Sasha Rojen) discover that the Dragon Prince is alive. In the hope that returning the Dragon Prince to his land will bring peace between the humans and Elves, the trio set out on an adventure to do just that. While they succeed in this goal at the end of Season 3, the plans of Aaravos are still yet to be fully revealed, and with his name now a part of the title, it seems that he is about to fully step into the spotlight.

The series is created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, both of whom also serve as writers and executive producers, with Ehasz having previously served as head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series is directed by Villads Spangsberg and Giancarlo Volpe with the other writers on the series including Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhyay​​​​​​. The other executive producers on the series along with Ehasz and Richmond are Volpe, Justin Santistevan, Delna Bhesania, Richard Grieve, and Gigi Pritzker.

The Dragon Prince: Mysteries of Aaravos does not have an announced release date yet. You can check out the sneak peek of the upcoming fourth season of the series down below.