To seek the assistance of a strong potential ally, King of Katolis Ezran activates an ancient beacon along with Soren, Corvus, Zym, and Dragon Queen Zubeia in the latest clip from Season 5 of Netflix's The Dragon Prince. The clip came shortly after the recently released images, teasing a dangerous journey for the animated series' heroes.

With King Ezran opting to summon the help of a powerful ally, fans of the show can expect nothing but a perilous story arc when The Dragon Prince Season 5, dubbed Book 5: Ocean, hits Netflix in July. The clip sees Zubeia carrying her passengers through a vigorous storm, with King Ezran arriving at the ocean's rocky surface. King Ezran then takes the luminous crystal from a trunk, which he uses to activate a mysterious beacon in order to enlist the help of an ally.

Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the ally Ezran attempted to summon. However, based on the title of the fifth season, the ally would most likely have the ability to help the Katolis king and his companions battle approaching threats as they embark on an adventure across the ocean. The fifth season of the popular series will feature the voices of Sasha Rojen as King Ezran, Jack De Sena as Prince Callum, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Paula Burrows as Rayla, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, and Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos, among others.

The Magical World of The Dragon Prince

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince follows King Ezran and Prince Callum in their attempt to stop the conflict between different kingdoms, particularly the human world and the magical world of Xadia. Throughout the show's four seasons, Callum and Ezran, as well as Rayla, Soren, and Zym, have gone through multiple voyages. Season 4, moreover, introduces The Mystery of Aaravos and his wrath, leaving the mentioned characters no choice but to put their differences aside, so they can fight against the powerful Archmage.

A tale that features different kingdoms—with humans, dragons, and elves rounding out the characters—The Dragon Prince surely has a lot of story arcs that are waiting to be told. And with Season 5 coming our way soon, Netflix has also renewed the series all the way through Season 7, giving the popular series more time to fully flesh out its tale.

You can stream all four seasons of The Dragon Prince on Netflix. While you wait for the show's July release, you can watch the recently released clip below.