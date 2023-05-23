Season 5 of Netflix's The Dragon Prince, dubbed Book 5: Ocean, is set to premiere on the streaming platform in July. The latest Season 5 images promise an extensive voyage ahead, teasing a dangerous trek for both the popular series' heroes and villains alike, with the show's fifth season exploring a perilous journey and a new story arc in the incredible saga.

Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond co-created the series, which follows royal half-brothers King Ezran and Prince Callum as they try to alleviate conflicts between the human world and the mystical land called Xadia. The fourth season ended with Viren, his daughter Claudia, and Claudia's boyfriend Terry discovering the location of Aaravos' prison, setting up a new exciting story arc within the magical realm of Xadia, with the Mystery of Aaravos arc beginning to emerge to bring total chaos. In one of the new Season 5 images, moonshadow elf Rayla and magician Callum are seen together, while Claudia and Terry are seen carrying a man through a drenched landscape. On the other hand, Viren is seen falling into the shadows in another photo.

In the previous seasons of The Dragon Prince, Callum and Ezran, as well as an elven assassin named Rayla, unexpectedly banded together to protect Zym, the baby dragon prince. While on their quest to bring back Zym to his mother, they come into contact with the century-long war between the human kingdoms and the magical creatures of Xadia. A series filled with dragons, elves, and conflicts between humans and magical creatures, Season 4 eventually resulted in a new chapter in the story, with Rayla, Callum, Ezran, Zym, and Soren putting their differences aside to fend off Aaravos's impending wrath.

What Can Fans Expect from the Magical Saga In the Future?

Featuring a world that includes multiple kingdoms, there is more story to tell in the magical world of The Dragon Prince. Though fans had to wait a long time for the fifth season, it was nothing compared to the years they had to wait for Seasons 3 and 4, with the pandemic probably playing a major role. And now, fans can expect more stories to be fully mapped out as Netflix previously renewed the series not just for Season 5 but all the way through the seventh season, allowing for more complex stories in the future.

Season 5 will feature the voices of Paula Burrows as Rayla, Jack De Sena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, Jason Simpson as Viren, Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos, Rena Anakwe as Janai, Omari Newton as Corvus, Benjamin Callins as Terry, Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia, and Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren.

All four seasons of The Dragon Prince are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 of the hit show is set to arrive this July. You can check out the images below:

