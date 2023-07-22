Netflix's original series The Dragon Prince is coming back for Season 5 this month, and the streamer just made an exciting announcement about the fantasy series. During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Netflix revealed that the Season 5 has premiered early, hitting the streamer today, July 22. The new season was originally scheduled to release next week on July 27.

The Dragon Prince first made its debut in 2018, with the first season following two young princes named Ezran (Sasha Rojen) and Callum (Jack De Sena). After an elven assassin named Rayla (Paula Burrows) manages to sneak her way into the castle, she and the princes form an unexpected friendship, united by their shared goal to protect the dragon prince's egg and bring peace between the magical Xadia and the human kingdoms. It is a quest that continues throughout the entirety of the series. Meanwhile, Viren (Jason Simpson) remains intent on claiming the throne.

Season 4 ushered in a two-year time jump, with allies all across the land finally in some semblance of peace after defeating Viren's army. Now, everyone works to maintain that peace, but trouble quickly rears its head again, as Claudia (Racquel Belmont) has resurrected the previously dead Viren and introduced the "Mystery of Aaravos" storyline. As the season ended, Claudia is focused on finding Aaravos (Erik Dellums), but as she and Terry (Benjamin Callins) flee, they forget the staff, which Viren takes and is seemingly possessed. Season 5 will pick up with Terry and Claudia fighting to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Ezran, Rayla, and Soren (Jesse Inocalla) rely on the help of their allies to protect the lands against the impending return of the Startouch Elves.

Image via Netflix

The Magical Team Behind The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince was created and written by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz, the latter of whom previously wrote for series including Futurama and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series is largely directed by Villads Spangsberg (Monkie Kid), followed by George Samilksi, Lih Liau, and Giancarlo Volpe. Ehasz, Richmond, Volpe, Spangsberg serve as executive producers, with Devon Giehl, Iain Hendry, and Neil Mukhopadhy. Additional voice cast includes Adrian Petriw, Omari Newton, and Rena Anakwe. As The Dragon Prince heads into its fifth season, it joins a small group of other Netflix shows that managed to make it past more than one or two seasons, becoming one of the streamers longer-running original shows.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 premieres July 22 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: