Tensions rise as our heroes face their greatest threat yet to the land of Xadia in the first look at Season 6 of The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos. This first look at the new season was released as part of Netflix Geeked Week 2023. With a temporary peace established, Princes Callum and Ezran have found the prison of the Startouch Elf Aaravos. However, with Aaravos being the most dangerous being in Xadia’s history, what will the heroes do now that they have it? And where is Claudia’s story heading after her father, Lord Viren, has chosen his fate? The Season 6 teaser art hints at some of these answers, dazzling in Bardel Entertainment’s unique style despite the heavier tone.

What is The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos About?

The dragons, the elves, and the humans live in the world of Xadia. Elves can naturally perform magic, while humans are gifted the ability from a Startouch Elf Aaravos. The catch is humans can only use magic by pulling the life out of creatures, so it’s seen as a dark gift. The dragons and elves drive out the humans, causing the world to be split into two kingdoms. Centuries later, after the human King Harrow and his advisor, Lord Viren, kill the King of Dragons, a group of Moonshadow elves retaliate.

One elf named Rayla finds the two human princes, Ezran and Callum, unaware their father is now dead. The trio discovers that King Harrow had the egg of the Dragon Prince, and together, they decide to return it to its mother in hopes of bringing peace to the world. However, Viren wishes to take the throne and tasks his own children, Claudia and Soren, to hunt down the princes and the egg of the Dragon Prince. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond created the series.

Who is in The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos?

Prince Callum is voiced by Jack DeSena (Avatar: The Last Airbender), while Prince Ezran is voiced by Sasha Rojen (The Flash). Paula Burrows (The Dangers of Online Dating) rounds out the main trio voicing Rayla. Jason Simpson (Charmed) plays Lord Viren; however, without a magical intervention, Viren doesn’t seem like he’ll return for the upcoming season. Viren’s children Claudia and Soren are played by Mosnter Loving Maniacs’ Racquel Belmonte and Totally Killer’s Jesse Inocalla. Erik Dellums voices the villainous Aaravos.

Check out the first look art for Season 6 of The Dragon Prince down below:

Image via Netflix