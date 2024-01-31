Dragons are the coolest creatures in fantasy, no question. These magical and long-lived beasts have captivated the imagination of humans for thousands of years with tales of their ferocious might and elemental powers. The two most well-known dragons are the six-limbed western dragons, known for breathing fire and hoarding treasure, and the serpent-like eastern dragons, who are more akin to minor water deities.

However, there are many more interpretations of dragons. The near-limitless ways dragons can be used in fantasy can be best seen through their portrayal in television shows. Depending on the writer and the budget at their disposal, dragons can fulfill all roles, such as villain, hero, mentor, or savage beast. These TV dragons are ideal for this Year of the Dragon, adding a layer of fantastical awe to the celebration.

10 'H. R. Pufnstuf' (1969)

Creators: Sid and Marty Krofft

When a young boy named Jimmy (Jack Wild) and his talking flute, Freddy (Joan Gerber), take a ride on a magic boat, they are attacked by an evil witch named Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo (Billie Hayes), who wants to steal Freddy. They escape and wash up on the shore of a magical place called Living Island. There, Jimmy befriends a friendly dragon named H. R. Pufnstuf (Lennie Weinrib), who lets him stay in his cave, safe from Witchiepoo's magic.

H. R. Pufnstuf comes from the genius minds of Sid and the late Marty Krofft. Oversized puppets might look silly and low-budget by today's standards, but the quality of the actors and H. R. Pufnstuf's charming writing is still wonderful. Pufnstuf himself is a fun take on a friendly dragon who is integrated into society. He acts as Living Island's mayor and fire chief but doesn't lord his authority over anyone, and is always eager to help out those in need.

9 'Jackie Chan Adventures' (2000-2005)

Developers: John Rogers, Duane Capizzi, Jeff Kline

Jackie Chan (James Sie) is an archeologist and martial artist who accidentally uncovers a magic talisman linked to an ancient dragon demon named Shendu (James Sie). After his defeat centuries ago, his powers went inside twelve talismans based on the Chinese Zodiac; together, they will allow him to conquer the world. Aiding Chan in his search for the other eleven are his niece, Jade (Stacie Chan), his chi-wizard uncle (Sab Shimono), and his friend, Captain Black (Clancy Brown), who operates a secret government organization.

Jackie Chan Adventures is an incredibly creative show full of references to Eastern mythology and philosophy, memorable comedy, and action sequences inspired by the best martial arts movies. Several dragons appear throughout the show, but Shendu is the most consistent, serving as a great evil that threatens to return. The dragon talisman is also one of the most powerful, granting whoever holds it the power to create and control fire.

Jackie Chan Adventures Release Date September 9, 2000 Cast Jackie Chan , Sab Shimono Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

8 'Xiaolin Showdown' (2003-2006)

Creator: Christy Hui

Omi (Tara Strong), Raimundo (Tom Kenny), Kimiko (Grey DeLisle), and Clay (Jeff Bennett) are four Xiaowlin monks brought together when the evil, ancient witch Wuya (Susan Silo) is released by evil tech genius Jack Spicer (Danny Cooksey). With the help of their dragon friend, Dojo (Wayne Knight), the monks must travel the world in search of powerful artifacts called Shen Gong Wu. Whoever touches the Shen Gong Wu first gets control of its power, but if more than one person grabs an item, they battle for control in a Xiaolin Showdown.

Xiaolin Showdown is another great show that brings Eastern philosophy to Western audiences with some creative action scenes and tons of magical items. Dojo is an interesting take on Eastern dragons compared to other interpretations: he rarely engages in combat and instead offers wisdom and wise-crack jokes when he isn't serving as their main mode of transportation. He can still exhibit great power, though, confirming there is might beneath his easygoing appearance. Xiaolin Showdown is a cult animated classic deserving of more attention, a gem of the noughties that's due for a rediscovery this Year of the Dragon.

7 'American Dragon: Jake Long' (2005-2007)

Creator: Jeff Goode

Jake Long (Dante Basco) seems like the average Chinese-American teenage boy. However, he is secretly the American Dragon, tasked with protecting the balance of the magical world in New York City. Some of these threats include curious humans, dark magic, and the Huntsclan, who track down and kill magical creatures. American Dragon: Jake Long is one of the more unique shows about a magical teenager who has to protect a secret and magical world.

The main reason behind the show's strength is Jake himself, a very fun protagonist with a laid-back personality and plenty of charisma. He can still be hurt by the trials and tribulations of teenage drama, giving American Dragon a nice balance between childlike awe and tween grittiness. Plus, the ability to turn into a dragon is a dream come true for many children, and the show takes full advantage of Jake's draconic powers in some fun fight scenes and as solutions to day-to-day problems.

6 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Creators: Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy

Merlin (Colin Morgan) is a young man living in medieval England who moves to the kingdom of Camelot to stay with a friend of his mother's, court physician Gaius (Richard Wilson). When Merlin rescues Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James) from a vengeful witch, King Uther (Anthony Head) assigns him as the prince's manservant. The two men don't get along at first, and Merlin must keep his magic hidden. However, the last dragon, Kilgharrah (John Hurt), reveals Merlin must help Arthur fulfill a destiny that will bring magic back to England.

Merlin combines Arthurian legend with drama and a monster-of-the-week formula to make it unique and fun. It also has one of television's most iconic dragons, Kilgharrah, who is treated like an ancient and unknowable being. Sometimes, he is willing to help Merlin, but in others, he hinders and mocks the young warlock, which makes their interactions rich and memorable. Hurt's performance also helps to give him power and sophistication, especially when he speaks about magic. Kilgarrah is among Merlin's strongest characters and arguably the show's most recognizable character outside its central trio.

Merlin Release Date September 20, 2008 Cast Richard Wilson , John Hurt Seasons 5 Studio SyFy

5 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022-Present)

Creator: Brandon Auman, Critical Role Productions

When an unknown monster threatens the kingdom of Tal Dore, the authorities call for any adventurer to rise and meet it. Enter Vox Machina, a ragtag group of seven screw-ups more interested in getting into bar fights and making a quick buck than being heroes. Yet when push comes to shove, these unlikely adventurers are given the chance to prove that heroes can come from the most unlikely of sources.

Based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons live-play, Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina has gorgeous animation, strong voice acting, good humor, and plenty of memorable dragons. Season one begins with Vox Machina facing off against a powerful Blue Dragon, helping them learn how to fight together as a unit. Season two ramps up the dragons by throwing four ancients at them, though they spend the season primarily fighting the black dragon, Umbrassyl (Matt Mercer). Vox Machina will return for a third season, with surely another draconic foe in the works.

The Legend of Vox Machina Release Date January 28, 2022 Creator Brandon Auman Cast Laura Bailey , Taliesin Jaffe , Ashley Johnson , Matthew Mercer , Liam O'Brien , marisha ray , Sam Riegel , travis willingham Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 2 (Renewed for Season 3) Franchise Critical Role

4 'The Dragon Prince' (2018-Present)

Creators: Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond

For centuries, humanity has been at war with the magically gifted elves and dragons, who resent humans for developing dark magic. In retribution for the death of the Dragon King and his only egg, his Queen tasks Moonshadow Elf assassins with killing King Harrow (Luc Roderique) and his son, Ezran (Sasha Rojen). However, the discovery that the egg is still alive offers a chance to end the war peacefully.

The Dragon Prince comes from the mind of the head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender. While not quite as good as ATLA, The Dragon Prince has received plenty of praise and recognition for its intricate storytelling and gorgeous animation. The show is quite creative in its depiction of dragons, giving each a unique design that reflects the environment from which they draw their magic. Older dragons can also speak, allowing them to act as interesting sources of history and wisdom for the young characters.

The Dragon Prince Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Seasons 5

3 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

For a hundred years, the Fire Nation has fought a war of conquest against the other people of the world. In the Southern Water Tribe, two siblings named Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack DeSena) discover Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), an Air Nomad who was frozen in ice. They learn that he is the Avatar, the only person who can master the four elements, and join him in a quest to end the war.

Avatar: The Last Airbender frequently ranks among the all-time greatest animated shows for its amazing characters, stellar animation, and how it explores complex themes of redemption, balance, and the cost of war. Dragons are a rare sight in the show, but they have major significance as the source of Fire Bending. Whenever they do appear, they are treated with the utmost respect, leading to some of Avatar's best moments.

2 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Creators: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

With the death of his Hand of the King, King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) travels to Winterfell to ask his best friend, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), to take the position. Though initially resistant, he agrees when it becomes apparent that the king might be in danger from the wealthy and ambitious Lannister family. Meanwhile, across the sea, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) lives in exile after the fall of her dynasty but is soon put on a path that will give her the power to reclaim her throne.

Though its ending left plenty to be desired, Game of Thrones remains the defining television show of the 2010s. It features some of the best and most iconic dragons on television: Daenerys hatches three at the end of season one, and audiences see them grow from cat-sized hatchlings to gargantuan adults. They serve as an allegory for dangerous weapons of mass destruction, the horrors of war, and man's attempts to harness the power of the natural world.

1 'House of the Dragon' (2022-Present)

Creators: Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin

Nearly two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, during the reign of the infamous King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), the Targaryen dynasty is at the height of its power. Unable to have a son, Viserys names his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), his heir and has the great lords of Westeros swear their loyalty to her. However, when his second wife, Aliscent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke), births him a son, the question of legitimacy arises. Following Viserys' death, the conflict evolves into a full-on war of succession, the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon presents a world where dragon riding is common and details the pros and cons of such a practice. While the dragons provide the Targaryens with absolute control and authority, their unpredictable nature means that they can be more destructive than intended, especially when two dragons clash. They also factor into the political machinations of the time, as each side schemes to use the dragons to further their goals. Few shows place as much importance on dragons; they play a major role in the story and get some impressive action sequences, the likes of which audiences have seldom seen on the small screen. House of the Dragon's impressive budget allows it to bring these mighty beasts to life with breathtaking precision, making it by far the best representation of these massive lizards.

