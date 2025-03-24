The Pokémon franchise divides its pocket monsters into one or two of nineteen types based on their elemental affinity. One of the most popular types is Dragon, characterized by its power and elemental versatility. Originally exclusive to the Dratini line, Dragon has since expanded to contain some of the most powerful Pokémon in the franchise.

The Dragon-type is one of the most varied when it comes to individual Pokémon, as not every member fits the traditional idea of a dragon. Sometimes this can create unique designs, but other times it leads to lackluster creatures, especially if they don't feel as powerful as their kin. For this list, we will not be looking at unevolved Pokémon, such as Dreepy or Deino, as they evolve into much more powerful dragons.