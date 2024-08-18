The Big Picture House of the Dragon and Dragonheart both explore the ideas of dragons, extinction, and magic.

Dragonheart's groundbreaking special effects paved the way for the detailed dragons in House of the Dragon.

The bond between person and dragon in Dragonheart introduces themes later seen in House of the Dragon.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been even more dragon-centered than Season 1. In Game of Thrones, three dragons return from a period of presumed extinction. But in the prequel series, dragons are still abundant and exist on both sides of a war for the Iron Throne. Now, the number of dragons has hit double digits. The effects department has met the challenge by providing each dragon with a distinct way of expressing themselves – from the noble Meleys to the ancient and terrifying Vhagar – both with body movements and facial expressions. The visual effects work that enables this level of detail was made possible in part by technology perfected on another dragon-centered fantasy film – the 1996 epic Dragonheart. Not only does Dragonheart explore the relationship between person and dragon in ways thematically similar to House of the Dragon, but it was also a major breakthrough in the capabilities of digital effects. Draco the Dragon, voiced by Sean Connery, was made with much of the same technology that had just been used in Jurassic Park. But Draco, unlike the T-Rex and velociraptor, can talk and has intelligence. The complex expressions Draco was capable of were beyond anything that had been seen before on a digitally created character.

What is 'Dragonheart' About?

Dragonheart is a tight, 102-minute epic. Surprisingly, it's not set in a fantasy kingdom, but on earth, in 982 AD. An extended prologue sets up the tragic stakes of the story. Somewhere on the British Isles, just after the age of King Arthur, the knight Sir Bowen (Dennis Quaid) mentors Prince Einon (Lee Oakes) in the "old ways" – the chivalric code of the Round Table. Einon's father is a brutal tyrant, but Bowen hopes Einon represents a more just future. While viciously suppressing a peasant rebellion, Einon's father is killed, and Einon is mortally wounded. Einon's mother, Queen Aislinn (Julie Christie), who also hopes her son won't take after his villainous father, calls in her one favor with the local dragon. The dragon saves Einon's life by giving him a piece of his heart, and the magic that saves Einon will also keep him alive and invulnerable for as long as the dragon itself lives. Unfortunately (though unsurprisingly), Einon soon reveals himself to be even more evil than his dad and has the leader of the uprising blinded. Bowen blames the dragon's heart for "corrupting" his pupil and vows revenge on all dragons.

Several years later, Bowen is a wandering dragonslayer. He has abandoned his code for the life of a mercenary. He kills dragons out of vengeance but charges the local townfolk a steep fee for ridding them of these creatures. (Nevertheless, he is trailed by Brother Gilbert, a devoted bard, played by Pete Postlethwaite, who sings his praises non-stop.) When Bowen catches his latest quarry, it turns out to be the same dragon that saved Einon all those years ago. The dragon, whom Bowen will soon name Draco, is a kindred spirit. The once-noble creature has been sidelined by a world no longer governed by honor or magic. He is also, as all 90s kids remember from the trailer that once ran non-stop, the last dragon on earth. As Sean Connery bellows, "I am the last one!"

After battling to a standstill, Draco and Bowen make peace and agree on an arrangement. They will travel the countryside. Draco will terrorize villages, and then Bowen will swoop in to play the dragon-slaying hero, charging his usual fee. After which, the two will play-act the dragon's demise. But the pair of scoundrels' long-lost honor is rekindled when they find them face to face with the powerful monster King Einon (played as an adult by David Thewlis) has become. They participate in a second peasant uprising led by the passionate but naive Kara (Dina Meyer). However, the tragic premise of the story also returns: Einon cannot be killed unless the world's last dragon dies.

Why Were the Special Effects of 'Dragonheart' a Landmark Accomplishment?

The character designs for Draco were created by Phil Tippett, a legend in the field of special effects. Tippett is responsible for the design of the galactic chess set in Star Wars, the tauntauns and AT-ATs of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and the aliens of Starship Troopers. He had already designed a dragon – Vermithrax Pejorative in the 1981 fantasy film Dragonslayer. That ancient dragon was made with the use of stop-motion, as were the majority of Tippett's most legendary creations. But Draco was unlike Vermithrax. He was a fully developed character, played by the movie's biggest star, who interacted personally with the film's human cast. He needed a range of expressions that made stop-motion an impractical solution.

If you watch Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters, you'll learn that after working mainly in stop-motion, Tippett had an uneasy time coming to terms with the rise of digital effects. Though he collaborated with digital artists on Jurassic Park, the legend has it that the exchange between paleontologist Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm – "Guess I'm out of a job." "Don't you mean extinct?" – was inspired by Tippett, who saw his craft made obsolete in a digital future where anything imaginable could be portrayed without a physical model. Though Tippett designed Draco, he handed those designs to the digital artists at Industrial Light & Magic. As he reminisced, he wasn't consulted during the film's production because, in his own subjective recollection, the young guns wanted to have "their day in the spotlight."

The effects work on Dragonheart built off of the accomplishments of Jurassic Park but pushed the envelope even further. (The original proof of concept ILM used to demonstrate that the dragon effect could be pulled off with re-used ILM's digital assets, combining them into a CGI Frankenstein: a T-Rex from Jurassic Park was stitched up with digital wings ripped off of a pterodactyl from The Flintstones.) Throughout the physical production, the effects supervisor, Scott Squires, and his team were on hand in Slovakia to ensure the effect could be seamlessly added to the physical world recorded on camera. Often, the digital Draco was combined with practical fire and water effects filmed on camera.

Draco is one of the most important characters in the film, and he's frequently on camera. Creating his face required a brand-new facial animation system known as Caricature. This wasn't yet the time when actors like Andy Serkis could have their performances motion captured. Though Draco's performance was modeled off Sean Connery, it had to be created frame by frame. Connery only delivered a vocal performance; the inspiration for Draco's animation had to be culled from Connery's past movies. (Though the stories about the development of Drangonheart's FX have been retold many times, the best source for these anecdotes and more is probably the late, great Cinefex magazine, which ran a cover story on the work of Squires and Tippett and is available to download at the Internet Archive.)

Is 'Dragonheart' Worth Rewatching?

Dragonheart is remembered fondly by many, but it's not a great movie. It has a tragic setup and, between Connery, Christie, Thewlis, and Postlethwaite, a capable cast. But despite the Shakespearean drama – a mother that regrets saving her son's life! – the movie refuses to take itself seriously. Draco is an awkward mix of Aslan the lion and Garfield the cat. The central tragedy that Sir Bowen refuses to accept (Einon has betrayed his chivalric instruction) is never earned. Einon is so clearly a sociopath, even as a child, that Bowen seems like a dope for being fooled by him. And the central friendship between Draco and Bowen is uninteresting because they're so similar. As co-conspirators, they're a cute pair, but they don't have much to teach each other.

Is Dragonheart worth watching for the special effects alone? That's harder to say. At first, the effects do not seem to hold up. Draco never quite blends into his surroundings; his sharp edges give him a very "Windows 95" aura. But even though the effects are dated, the amount of planning and precision that went into making Draco a part of his surroundings shows through, especially compared to some of the more rushed and frantic work of subsequent CGI. You eventually accept Draco. His performance ends up being by far the best in the film.

The Striking Thematic Overlap Between 'House of the Dragon' and 'Dragonheart'

Surprisingly, House of the Dragon and Dragonheart share quite a bit of thematic concern. As anyone who has seen even a bit of Game of Thrones knows, the dragons that swarm the skies during the Dance of the Dragons will all be gone in two centuries. Dragonheart is also about the extinction of the dragons. Perhaps it's their similarity to dinosaurs, but something about these creatures inherently suggests a loss of magic in the world.

And yet, Daenerys Targaryen brings dragons back into Westeros, beginning from three eggs. Despite the sense of finality offered by the close of Dragonheart, the direct-to-video sequel is also the story of a dragon egg. For every story of extinction, there is another story about bringing the old world back. It's an endless cycle. Just as the end of stop-motion seems like it will permanently deprive the world of magic, some other technology proves that it can deliver the goods after all. Dragons are a part of this cinematic life cycle: before even Vermithrax, the first cinematic dragon was Fafnir, a life-size puppet that appeared in Fritz Lang's 1924 fantasy epic Die Niibelungen. The magic is always refreshed. Dinosaurs will walk the earth. The Age of Dragons will continue as long as the Age of Humans!

Dragonheart is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

