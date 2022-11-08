Word of a live-action adaptation of the iconic 1983 video game Dragon's Lair at Netflix first surfaced back in early 2020, with word that Ryan Reynolds was set to star as the game's lead character Dirk the Daring as he enters a dark and dangerous castle to save Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and the wizard Mordroc. In the over two years since that initial report, however, there hasn't been much word on the project. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with Reynolds for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and during the conversation asked about Dragon's Lair. Reynolds described the adaptation as being an innovative take on the IP and that it "intersects in a unique way with technology" in ways he has never seen.

I can say that Netflix has approached Dragon's Lair in a spirit of partnership that I've never really seen before. They're taking such a swing with it. How we're approaching it and attacking it and what we're doing with it, I think will be pretty surprising to a lot of people. In its scope I mean. And I'm not sure, but I don't think anyone's ever tried it before quite like this. So I'm curious to see how it'll go. It really intersects in a unique way with technology that I've never been privy to in the entertainment industry. So they're taking some kind of pretty innovative stabs at this particular IP in a way that I'm blown away with. And I'm excited that they're as along for the ride as we are.

Reynolds went on to describe the Dragon's Lair adaptation as a "living, breathing thing as opposed to just a piece of entertainment you watch." He also pointed out that his production company, Maximum Effort, has been working on the project for the last two years which was part of the original report back in 2020. What he means by a living, breathing thing is a hard thing to nail down, but given Netflix's experimentation with interactive series like the Bandersnatch special from their series Black Mirror and the fact that the original Dragon's Lair game was an adventure game that tasks players with making quick decisions on where to go as part of an animated movie, it's not impossible that the adaptation will retain the original's gameplay as an interactive movie on the streaming service.

Who is Working on the Dragon's Lair Live-Action Adaptation?

Reynolds is set to also produce the film through his Maximum Effort production company alongside Roy Lee via his Vertigo Entertainment and Trevor Engelson of Underground Films. Gary Goldman, Jon Pomeroy, and the original game's producer, director, and animator Don Bluth (An American Tail, The Land Before Time) will also produce the film, with Bluth and Goldman also set to direct the upcoming adaptation. Dan and Kevin Hageman, who wrote Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and earned story credit on The Lego Movie, will pen the script.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Dragon's Lair live-action adaptation.