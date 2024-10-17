At some point in the early 1930s, while grading exam papers, Professor J. R. R. Tolkien wrote in a blank space, "In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit." In 1937, this sentence was published as the opening line of The Hobbit, which served as the first step into Tolkien's extensive fantasy world that would be expanded upon in The Lord of the Rings. Tolkien drew inspiration from sources such as his Christian faith, experiences in World War I, and love for Germanic and English history to create what has become the basic foundation for the modern fantasy genre and all the magical creatures that inhabit it. And what fantasy world wouldn't be complete without dragons?

Inspired by the dragon from Beowulf and the legendary dwarf-turned-dragon, Fáfnir, Tolkien's dragons were created by the first Dark Lord, Morgoth, to augment his armies as he battled for control of the world during its First Age. They were a diverse array of magical serpents: some had wings, some breathed fire, and some, like the Cold-drakes, could do neither. They were unified by having near-impenetrable scales save for their soft underbellies, an obsession with hoarding vast quantities of treasure, and a hypnotic "dragon-spell" spread through eye contact. They were also intelligent and cunning, able to speak the common language of men, elves, and dwarves, and knew their hoard so well that they would notice the disappearance of even a single gold coin. Fortunately, dragons took ages to grow to maturity, meaning that Morgoth was limited in the number he could bring to war; after his fall, the remaining dragons never reached the same majesty as their forefathers.

A handful of dragon names can be found in Tolkien's various writings; some, like Gostir, have no information given besides the name, making them hard to discuss. Fortunately, four dragons have detailed stories that shaped the history of Middle-earth. Their deeds reflect Tolkien's mythological inspirations and have served as the baseline for fantasy writers to create their versions of fantasy's most iconic creature.

4 Scatha

Following Morgoth's defeat, his surviving dragons fled north of the Grey Mountains, growing and multiplying in the Withered Heath. One dragon who established himself during this time was Scatha the Worm, a wingless dragon who might have been a cold drake with icy breath. Scatha did battle with the dwarves in the region and took many of their treasures for his hoard, but was killed by Fram, Lord of the Éothéod, a race of men who eventually became the Rohirrim.

Though Scatha is only briefly mentioned in the appendices of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, he proves to be an important figure both in the history of Rohan and how Tolkien handles cycles in his fictional history. After killing Scatha, Fram refuses to give any of the treasure back to the dwarves, instead sending them dragon's teeth as an insult, which mirrors Thorin Oakenshield's selfish claim to the treasure of Smaug detailed in The Hobbit. While it's possible Fram was killed by the dwarves for his insult, at least one of Scatha's treasures, the Horn of the Mark, remained in Rohan and was eventually given to the hobbit Meriadoc Brandybuck, which is a beautiful bit of narrative symmetry showing how treasure with a history of bloodshed is now given freely as a gift of friendship.

3 Ancalagon

When the father of Elrond, Eärendil, sailed to Valinor, he rallied the armies of the angelic Valar to come back with him to Middle Earth and finally end Morgoth's reign of terror. Thus began the War of Wrath, and though Morgoth's hoards of orcs and balrog were mighty, they could not stand against this combined alliance. Morgoth then unleashed his secret weapon: winged dragons. At their head was the largest and most powerful dragon ever to exist, Ancalagon the Black.

Ancalagon and his fellow dragons beat back the armies of Valinor and might have turned the tide of the war, but fortunately, Eärendil appeared on a flying boat with a host of great eagles that battled the dragons. After a day of fighting, Eärendil struck down Ancalagon, whose corpse shattered the mountain towers of Morgoth's fortress. His time on the page may have been brief, but Ancalagon remains a highlight of The Silmarillion. His duel with Eärendil pays homage to several mythological stories about heroes facing dragons like the Archangel Michael binding Satan, and if nothing else, a dragon big enough to shatter mountains is an awe-inspiring visual.

2 Glaurung

Appears in 'The Silmarillion'

The first dragon Morgoth created was born without wings, and in his eagerness to battle with the Ñoldor elves, he left Morgoth's fortress before he was mature and suffered a humiliating defeat from elven arrows. Yet, a few hundred years later, the Father of Dragons was fully grown and proved himself in two major battles, the Battle of Sudden Flames and the Battle of Unnumerable Tears, where he killed the dwarf Lord of Belegost, Azaghâl. Decades later, Glaurung led an army of orcs to destroy the elven city of Nargothrond, which brought him into contact with the cursed human warrior, Túrin Turambar.

Glaurung might not have been able to fly, but he made up for it with ferocity in battle and unchecked cruelty. His immense size and fiery breath made him a powerful foe and one of Morgoth's top generals, but Glaurung's greatest weapon was his cunning mind and ability to cast spells upon those who looked him in the eyes. He used these powers to torment Túrin and his sister, Nienor, by making them lose all memory of the other. He only lifted the curse when Túrin slew him as a final act of malice since the siblings had married and conceived a child together, and the realization resulted in both taking their lives. In this way, Glaurung best represented Morgoth's cruelty compared to his other servants; if Morgoth could not control something, he would either destroy it or inflict a spiteful punishment.

1 Smaug

Appears in 'The Hobbit'

After the War of the Dwarves and Dragons banished most of Durin's folk from the Grey Mountains, King Thrór established a prosperous kingdom beneath the Lonely Mountain and amassed a wealth of gold. This eventually catches the attention of a young fire drake named Smaug, who destroys the nearby human city of Dale before driving the dwarves from their halls and claiming their treasures. For over a hundred years, Smaug slept atop his stolen wealth until he was awoken by the arrival of the hobbit Bilbo Baggins, working alongside Thrór's grandson, Thorin Oakenshield, to reclaim the mountain.

Smaug is not only the greatest dragon of the Third Age but also one of the greatest dragons in all fiction. While it might seem novel today due to how prominent dragons have become, for his time, Smaug was revolutionary because he was a dragon with personality and intelligence enough to think, plan, and speak. He wasn't just a simple allegory for sin like many Christian dragons, but a living, breathing creature who combined the fantastical through his nature as a dragon and the familiar with his eloquent speech and human-like vices of greed and arrogance. This unique personality is beautifully demonstrated in his conversation with Bilbo, where Smaug deduces key details such as the men of Laketown's hand in Bilbo's arrival and plants seeds of doubt in the Hobbit's mind concerning the loyalty of his dwarven companions. Even after he is shot down by Bard the Bowman, Smaug's shadow torments Bilbo and the dwarves, as the dragon sickness exuded by his hoard leads men, elves, dwarves, and orcs to go to war for it.

