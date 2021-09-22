Peacock is adding Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, a How to Train Your Dragon spinoff, to their kids programming on November 24. This all-new original will be added to Peacock’s already extensive children’s media selections, such as Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Curious George: Cape Ahoy, Trollstopia, Where’s Waldo?, Cleopatra in Space, The Mighty Ones, and more.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky adds another chapter to the story of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued by dragons and raised by them. They even learned how to speak the dragon language. Both set out to protect other dragons, along with dragon pals Winger, Summer, Cutter, and Burple, in their many adventures around their home Huttsgalor.

This dragon-filled tale will feature the voice talents of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond); Brennley Brown (Dragons Rescue Riders); Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!); Moira Quirk (Dragons: Rescue Riders); Roshon Fegan (Camp Rock franchise); Brad Grusnick (Dragons: Rescue Riders); Sam Lavagnino (Puppy Dog Pals); John C. MicGinley (Scrubs); Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!); Zach Callison (The Goldbergs); Skai Jackson (Bunk’d); Noah Bentley (Elliott from Earth); Andre Robinson (The Loud House); and Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) will serve as executive producer and Brian Roberts (VeggieTales) will serve as co-executive producer. Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky will produced by DreamWorks Animation, who also produced the main How to Train Your Dragon series.

The original How to Train Your Dragon film franchise debuted in 2010. The story follows Hiccup, a Norse teenaged misfit from the island of Berk where dragon fighting is a common practice within his culture. Hiccup finds himself in dragon-fighting school where he sets out to prove himself, but his life is soon changed when he befriends an injured dragon, whom he names Toothless. The movie was a huge success and received three sequels soon after.

It will be interesting to see what wonderful adventures Peacock has in store for the beloved viking dragon series.

