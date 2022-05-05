DreamWorks Animation has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, a spinoff series of the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise aimed at pre-schoolers. The trailer reveals that the Riders will be back this May for new adventures, including underwater excursions.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky subverts the franchise’s logic by presenting human children created by dragons instead of dragons domesticated by humans. In Season 3 of the show, we’ll keep following Dak, Layla, and their dragons as they get involved in many new adventures that prove teamwork is key to success. As the new trailer reveals, in the upcoming season, the Riders will take care of new baby dragons, meet a unicorn dragon, and even explore the oceans by the side of an electric creature. There are plenty of adventures for Riders of all ages, as the HTTYD franchise keeps producing new shows for its younger fans.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s children's books of the same name, the HTTYD franchise has already released three critically-acclaimed films and multiple seasons for several different shows. Currently, besides Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, there’s only one other ongoing HTTYD series. Aimed at older kids and teenagers, Dragons: The Nine Realms twist the formula again by bringing the scaly creatures to our modern times.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky's voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Sam Lavagnino, John C. MicGinley, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson, and Marsai Martin. Jack Thomas serves as executive producer and Brian Roberts serves as co-executive producer.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky comes exclusively to Peacock on May 19. All episodes of the third season will be available to stream at once. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky:

Dak, Layla and the Rescue Rides are back with new adventures as they venture to the Sunken City of Valantis in a race to claim the Alpha Crystals before Magnus! They’ll help an aquatic dragon escape his underwater bullies, find a guardian dragon to protect Cutter and even help some new dragon friends start their own rescue team just in time to celebrate Nest Day with all of Huttsgalor!

