DreamWorks Animation has released a new trailer for Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, and Collider can debut an exclusive look at the upcoming spinoff series of the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise, aimed at pre-schoolers. Heroes of the Sky is the direct sequel to DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, which introduced us to twins Dak and Leyla, children raised by dragons and capable of speaking their language.

The trailer teases some of the new adventures the humans and dragons will live in the upcoming series. There’s a journey to the deep seas, where an ancient city was washed out by the salty water; an attack by ships capable of catapulting huge boulders; and even mechanical dragons roaming the skies. Of course, it wouldn’t be a HTTYD spin-off without many new scaly creatures to befriend, so the new trailer also presents some of the new dragons that’ll show up in the six episodes of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.

DreamWorks released the first How to Train Your Dragon film in 2010. Besides a successful trilogy on theater, the franchise inspired by Cressida Cowell’s children's books also features the tie-in series DreamWorks Dragons, which aired from 2012 to 2018. DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders was released in 2019, subverting the original series logic by presenting human children created by dragons instead of dragons domesticated by humans. Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the first of two Dragon series to be released this year. Dragons: The Nine Realms will twist the formula again on December 23 by bringing the scaly creatures to our modern times.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky's voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Brennley Brown (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!), Moira Quirk (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Roshon Fegan (Camp Rock franchise), Brad Grusnick (Dragons: Rescue Riders), Sam Lavagnino (Puppy Dog Pals), John C. MicGinley (Scrubs), Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!), Zach Callison (The Goldbergs), Skai Jackson (Bunk’d), Noah Bentley (Elliott from Earth), Andre Robinson (The Loud House), and Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge) serves as executive producer and Brian Roberts (VeggieTales) serves as co-executive producer.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky comes exclusively to Peacock on November 24. All six episodes of the Peacock Original series will be available to stream at once. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here’s Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky's official synopsis:

In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

