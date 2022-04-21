DreamWorks has released a new trailer for the second season of Dragons: The Nine Realms, the spinoff series of How to Train Your Dragon that brings the scaly creatures to modern times. Starring a new cast of Dragon Riders, the series imagines what would happen if a group of teenagers found out about the existence of dragons in our times.

In the new trailer, Tom Kullersen (voiced by Jeremy Shada) keeps leading the modern team of Dragon Riders in their mission to protect the secret of the scaly creatures and keep the mystical beings safe from any harm. That’s easier said than done, as the geological project ICARUS, led by their parents, keeps expanding its operations and getting closer to the entry of the Hidden World, the lair where dragons have remained hidden for centuries. ICARUS' geological studies will also attract the attention of new dangerous types of beasts, from tiny dragons to monstrous spiders, with giant electric creatures also coming to challenge the Riders.

In addition, the new trailer shows Tom using an old Viking helmet, which teases how the boy will keep searching for his lost lineage. In Season 2, Tom’s obsession with finding out more about his Viking ancestors will bring distrust among the Riders, as his friends grow ever more suspicious of his mysterious solo missions.

Created by showrunner and executive producer John Tellegen, Dragons: The Nine Realms is just the latest chapter of the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s children's books of the same name, DreamWorks has already released three animated features in theaters, all of them met with critical acclaim and financial success. While the original trilogy was in development, DreamWorks also released the tie-in series DreamWorks Dragons, which aired from 2012 to 2018. In 2019, the franchise expanded with DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, a spin-off aimed at pre-schoolers.

Released last December, the first season of Dragons: The Nine Realms reignited the dragon flame in the hearts of fans, ensuring the series would come back for a follow-up season. Season 2 cast brings back the voice talents Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado, and D’arcy Carden. Joining the cast this season is guest star Haley Joel Osment.

Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms comes to Hulu and Peacock on May 5. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms:

With Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile Jun, D’Angelo and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder’s frequent solo quests, revealing Tom’s mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.

