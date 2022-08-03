Dreamworks' animated series Dragons: The Nine Realms is returning to Hulu and NBC's streaming service Peacock for its third season this August, and the How to Train Your Dragon-inspired series has delivered its brand-new trailer ahead of the premiere! The series that introduced legendary dragons to the modern world returns with an all-new discovery: the Fire Realm.

Not long after Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2, when we were introduced to the Crystal Realm, was released in May, the dragon riders are entering the Hidden World once again in seven all-new episodes. This time the riders discover a whole new world within, the Fire Realm, which means never-before-seen dragons! Still tasked with protecting the secret of the ancient Hidden World from humans, the dragon riders must learn to safely navigate the treacherous Fire Realm, and keep Buzzsaw (Haley Joel Osment) off of the elusive Lightning Bird's trail. In the trailer, we see the Dragon Club may be facing off with the most powerful dragon yet and facing their secrets being revealed.

Based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, showrunner and executive producer John Tellegen's The Nine Realms explores an ancient universe hidden from their modern world, set 1300 years after the first film. The idea for the series stemmed from the third and final installment of the franchise How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World which saw the movies' protagonist Viking Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) uncovering a magical world where dragons reign supreme, untouched by humans that seek to harness or destroy them.

In the first season of The Nine Realms, the Dragon Club uncovered the secrets of The Caldera, the entrance to the Hidden World, and in Season 2 the riders met brand-new dragons, like Bubblehorn, Razorwhip and Skrill, in the Crystal Realm. In Season 3, the stakes are higher, just like the rising temperatures, as the kids trek across a boiling landscape of magma in order to protect the Lightning Bird.

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 3 returns with fan-favorites Tom Kullersen voiced by Adventure Time's Jeremy Shada, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Marcus Scribner as D'Angelo Baker and Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez. Additionally, The Nine Realms features the voice talents of Julia Stiles as Tom's mother Olivia, Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez and D'arcy Carden as Linda.

The third season of Dragons: The Nine Realms premieres on Hulu and Peacock on August 18. Check out the official Season 3 trailer and official synopsis below: