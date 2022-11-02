In order to kick off November with positive vibes for kids, DreamWorks shared an exclusive trailer for the new season of their show Dragons: The Nine Realms. Based on the acclaimed film franchise How to Train Your Dragon, the series is set more than a thousand years after the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless, and chronicles the return of the majestic, fire-breathing beasts to society after being declared legend. The new episodes are set to premiere in just about two weeks.

The upbeat trailer from Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 4 reveals that this season will be cooler than ever. This batch of episodes chronicles the discovery and exploration of the ice realm, in which everything’s frozen and dragons can survive extremely low temperatures. However, Jun (voiced by Ashley Liao), Alexandra (Aimee Garcia), D’Angelo (Marcus Scribner), Tom (Jeremy Shada), and Eugene (Vincent Tong) quickly discover that there is an imminent threat that makes the ice realm unsafe for dragons and riders alike.

Dragons: The Nine Realms Released Three Seasons in 2022

Fans of Dragons: The Nine Realms can call themselves lucky – this is the third season that DreamWorks releases in the same year at short intervals. Batches of episodes come in seven, and Season 4 shouldn’t deviate from this format. This makes for a short, self-contained story that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Dragons: The Nine Realms is created by Henry Gilroy, a two-time Emmy nominee who is also a major geek. He’s written for a huge slate of animated series, including highly popular Star Wars: Clone Wars, The Wacky World of Tex Avery, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Guardians of the Galaxy, and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Gilroy is also slated to write for the highly anticipated Magic: The Gathering Netflix series.

How to Train Your Dragon is a highly successful film franchise that first premiered in 2010. Based on a novel series by author Cressida Cowell, the movie trilogy grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, and spawned the creation of video games and other animated series such as Dragons and Dragons: Rescue Riders.

Peacock and Hulu premiere Season 4 of Dragons: The Nine Realms on November 17. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: