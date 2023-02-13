You blinked and now another batch of episodes from Dragons: The Nine Realms is coming your way. Barely four months after the premiere of Season 4, DreamWorks Animation is bringing a new season to our screens to kick off March and start sending winter off. In order to tease the new episodes, the studio shared with Collider an exclusive trailer that we can now share with you—and your kids! The trailer also reveals when the new episodes premiere: in just under a month, on March 2.

Season 5 of Dragons: The Nine Realms will keep telling the story of these fire-breathing creatures that were discovered by kids in modern times. This time around, however, keeping the dragons a secret from society will be much harder with the discovery of a new and impossible-to-tame species that wreaks havoc in the new realm. True to the series’ fashion, the trailer for the new season reveals that the new realm will bring some curious-shaped dragons: some cute, some weird, and some downright deadly.

New Realm, New Dragon

The biggest reveal, however, is the arrival of Sky Torture: a massive white dragon with a spiked tail that puts pretty much everyone’s life in danger. Once again, Jun (Ashley Liao), Alexandra (Aimee Garcia), D’Angelo (Marcus Scribner), Tom (Jeremy Shada), and Eugene (Vincent Tong) will have to fight to keep all of their dragons safe and outsmart the people who are looking to profit off the discovery of the creatures.

Animation Veterans are All Involved in Dragons: The Nine Realms

Dragons: The Nine Realms is developed by Emmy nominee Henry Gilroy (Star Wars: Clone Wars), while John Tellegen (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) acts as showrunner. The series is set over a thousand years after the How to Train Your Dragon flagship film franchise, in a modern time where dragons are considered to be only legends.

The voice cast of Dragons: The Nine Realms also features Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral (Big Sky) as Hazel Gonzalez, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Linda, Carrie Keranen (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Wilma Sledkin, Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) as Buzzsaw, and Vincent Tong (Ninjago) as Eugene.

Peacock and Hulu premiere Season 5 of Dragons: The Nine Realms on March 2. You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: