DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon series is arguably one of the studio's most successful franchises, and it quickly became a beloved series for audiences. It would eventually spawn multiple television shows, including the currently airing Dragons: The Nine Realms that expands the franchise's universe even farther. On September 14, the series heads into its seventh season with seven 22-minute episodes. It will release simultaneously on Hulu and Peacock. Ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Collider is excited to exclusively debut the trailer.

Dragons: The Nine Realms is set 1,300 years following How to Train Your Dragon, in which dragons are nothing more than mere legend. Everything changes when a geological phenomenon creates a deep fissure in the earth's surface that puzzles even some of the most brilliant scientists. However, all it takes is a group of mischievous children to discover that dragons still very much exist, and the kids now know where they've been tucked away. Despite the incredible discovery, the group must keep it a secret in order to protect the dragons.

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 raises the stakes to their highest point yet, as Rakke town confronts the increasingly dangerous Buzzsaw (Haley Joel Osment) — one of the Dragon Club's biggest foes. So, to ensure the protection of the dragons, the group sets out to get the Book of Dragons from Buzzsaw. Meanwhile, Sledkin's (Carrie Keranen) operation makes a major discovery, uncovering a new, dark realm with the Glass Caster dragon. With so much going on, the Dragon Club begins to feel the pressure, contending with challenges to their dynamic as they work together. Based on the trailer, though, the group doesn't have such an easy time as everything changes — something Buzzsaw is ready to use to his advantage.

The Voice Team Behind 'Dragons: The Nine Realms' Season 7

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 features a solid voice cast set to return for the upcoming season. Along with the previously mentioned members, the voice cast includes Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullerson, Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez, Vincent Tong as Eugene, Marcus Scribner as D’Angelo Baker, Keston John as Philip Baker, Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Lauren Tom as May Wong, and D’Arcy Carden as Linda. The series is executive produced and showrun by John Tellegen, with Beth Sleven as supervising producer.

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 premieres Thursday, September 14, on Hulu and Peacock. Watch the trailer below: