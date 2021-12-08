DreamWorks released a new trailer for Dragons: The Nine Realms, an upcoming animated series inspired by its popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The series takes place in the present time and imagines how our world would react after learning dragons are real and humans can befriend them.

The new trailer takes us to Project Ikarus, a geological station studying a mysterious fissure that emanates electromagnetic energy. There, a group of teenagers will uncover the truth about the ancient legends about dragons. As it turns out, the fissure is a gateway to the ancient home to the scaly creatures. Afraid that their families might explore the dragons should they find out about the creatures’ existence, the teenagers make a pact to keep the secret of the fissure.

However, that’s easier said than done, as the new group of dragon riders gets torn between the desire to learn more about their new companions and the will to protect the mythical beings at all costs. Also, the trailer teases that some of the creatures that inhabit the fissure are not friendly, which will lead the new dragon riders on a thrilling adventure to save humans and dragons alike.

Image via Peacock

RELATED:‌ How to Plan Your Dream 'How to Train Your Dragon' Viking Vacation in Norway

DreamWorks released the first How to Train Your Dragon film in 2010. Besides a successful trilogy on theater, the franchise inspired by Cressida Cowell’s children's books also features the tie-in series DreamWorks Dragons, which aired from 2012 to 2018. DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, a spin-off aimed at pre-schoolers, was released in 2019, with its sequel premiering on Peacock last November 24.

Dragons: The Nine Realms was first revealed last October, with Jeremy Shada (Voltron: Legendary Defender) voicing a new dragon rider who finds out the scaly creatures are real in our time. Joining Shada are newly announced Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ashley Liao (Fuller House), Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club), Keston John (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and D’arcy Carden (The Good Place).

John Tellegen acts as the showrunner of Dragons: The Nine Realms. The series is executive produced by Tellegen, Chuck Austen, and Henry Gilroy. Beth Sleven serves as supervisingproducer.

Dragons: The Nine Realms is premiering on Hulu and Peacock on December 23. The first season has six episodes of 22 minutes. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the Dragons: The Nine Realms official synopsis.

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

The Best Family and Kids Movies on Hulu Right Now From animated favorites to superhero movies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email