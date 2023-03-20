Back in the early 80s, adventure movies had a deadly enemy: Technology. Or, more specifically, the lack of technology necessary in order to bring some concepts to life. For a movie like 1981’s Dragonslayer, for example, coming up with new and creative ways to make a scene pop was essential to make the adventure flick work, which is showcased in an exclusive featurette that Paramount Movies shared with Collider today.

The featurette will be part of the movie’s special 4K Ultra HD Limited-Edition SteelBook, which hits shelves tomorrow. It focuses on Industrial Light & Magic, the George Lucas-founded company that is a reference for visual effects to this day. Created out of the necessity of making movies look as good as they did on the storyboard, ILM worked on the visuals of classics like the original Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Back to the Future. Recently, the company has worked on the visual effects of high-profile titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Fast X.

No One But ILM Could Do Dragonslayer

Dragonslayer director and co-writer Matthew Robbins also reveals in the featurette that, ever since its inception, ILM stood tall as the best company to bring ambitious visuals to life, and there was no competition when the production executives were searching for a team to handle the movie’s special effects. Visual Effects Supervisor Dennis Muran also adds the fun fact that, at the time, nobody was certain if Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back would have a sequel — an unimaginable scenario nowadays — and so Dragonslayer was a welcome in-between project for them to work until there was a green light for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Dragonslayer's Legacy Remains Untouched

Not by chance, the visual effects of Dragonslayer earned the movie an Academy Award nomination in the category. Even though the movie didn’t start a franchise, it still conquers new fans to this day, forty years after its original release. The 4K Ultra HD Limited SteelBook Edition marks the very first time that the title gets released in the format, which is a heck of a present for long-time fans.

Dragonslayer was co-written by Hal Barwood (The Sugarland Express). The cast featured Peter MacNicol (Grey's Anatomy), Ralph Richardson (Doctor Zhivago), John Hallam (Flash Gordon), Peter Eyre (The Remains of the Day), and Caitlin Clarke (Crocodile Dundee). The standout element of the movie at the time was, of course, the fire-breathing dragon Vermithrax Pejorative, which came to life at ILM through a combination of 16 massive dragon puppets and heavy use of go motion — a technique that made effects look more realistic through blurring of each frame.

The Dragonslayer special 4K UHD edition hits shelves tomorrow. You can watch the exclusive featurette below:

Check out the official synopsis here: