Dragons have become a major part of fantasy narratives, from the world of Middle-earth to the kingdoms of Westeros, to Chris Pine's charming movie Dungeons & Dragons. The wide range of fantasy stories out there means that there are plenty of iconic dragons that burned themselves into our collective memory. One of the most iconic dragons ever comes from the 1981's underrated fantasy film Dragonslayer. That dragon is named Vermithrax Pejorative, and the work it took to bring this beast to life is incredible. Not only were new techniques created to make Vermithrax Pejorative feel like a living, breathing creature, but her presence wound up influencing plenty of film creatives.

What Is 'Dragonslayer' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Dragonslayer has a rather grim premise for a fantasy film: Vermithrax Pejorative has been terrorizing the kingdom of Urland, forcing its king Casidorus (Peter Eyre) to offer virgin girls in an attempt to appease the beast. Finally, the young magician Galen (Peter MacNicol) embarks on a journey to defeat Vermithrax, aided by a young warrior, Valerian (Caitlin Clarke), who is actually a young woman in disguise. During their quest, the duo must deal with corruption within the walls of Urland, and the fact that Vermithrax may be more powerful than they were led to believe.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dragonslayer is a unique film in the fantasy genre, partly because of its production and its source material. Paramount worked with Walt Disney Studios on the project, marking the two studios' second collaboration after the live-action Popeye starring Robin Williams. But what really makes Dragonslayer stand out is how it subverts the usual fantasy tropes. The wise king is a coward who'll throw away countless lives rather than stand up and fight for his people. The virgins' "noble sacrifice" turns out to be a rigged lottery to protect Casidorus' daughter Elspeth (Chloe Salaman) from being Vermithrax's next snack. Even Vermitrhax herself isn't wholly evil, as Galen learns that her advanced age is causing her great pain...and she's lashing out due to that pain. It was all part of director/co-writer Matthew Robbins' vision. In the Marvel Comics adaptation of Dragonslayer, Robbins and co-writer Hal Barwood laid down a singular mandate: "Our film has no knights in shining armor, no pennants streaming in the breeze, no delicate ladies with diaphanous veils waving from turreted castles, no courtly love, no holy grail."

How Did 'Dragonslayer's Vermithrax Pejorative Come to Life?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Robbins and the rest of the Dragonslayer crew put a great amount of detail into how Vermithrax Pejorative came to life. The biggest person behind the dragon's creation was Phil Tippett, who rose to prominence with his stop-motion work on Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Tippett created a new form of stop-motion called "go motion," using blurs to make it look like Vermithrax is actually flying and moving. The end result is rather terrifying, as Vermithrax's wings move up and down in a flapping motion while up-close shots linger on the malevolent look in her eyes. The "go-motion" technique wasn't just exclusive to Dragonslayer, as it's been used in other films, including E.T. The Extra-Terrestial and The Terminator.

During an interview with IGN, Robbins and Tippett revealed that the visual effects needed to bring Vermithrax to life were far more costly than they had imagined. Getting her jaw and wings to move were the trickiest part, as the hydraulics Robbins wanted were impossible to construct.

“I had carefully drawn all these things I was going to do with them. I will never forget them saying, ‘Oh, we're really sorry Mr. Robbins, but the tail… I know you wanted it to curl and bring her back into shot but we can't do it. The cable is going to show.’ I said, ‘I thought there was a hydraulic that you would pull?’ ‘Well, it didn't really work out.’... I couldn't believe a movie of this size would be left in a predicament like that."

Tippett was far blunter, saying that working on the dragon was "a pain in the ass," but also that he was pleased with the final results. Dragonslayer even wound up being nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 1982 Academy Awards, and while it lost to Raiders of the Lost Ark, its nomination proved that Tippett was ahead of the game when it came to visual effects.

'Dragonslayer' Inspired Guillermo del Toro & George R. R. Martin

Image via HBO

Dragonslayer fell slightly short of its ambitions when it premiered in 1981; it came out in the same month as Clash of the Titans and Raiders of the Lost Ark, and its dark tone might have contributed to its less-than-impressive box office haul. But it became a genuine cult classic over the years, with two major fans: Guillermo del Toro and George R.R. Martin. Both have said that Vermithrax Peojrative is one of their favorite fictional dragons. Guillermo del Toro, in particular, called Vermithrax, "perhaps one of the most perfect creature designs ever made," while Martin said that she is, "the best dragon ever put on film [with] the coolest dragon name." Guillermo del Toro has also co-written with Robbins, including his take on Pinocchio and the criminally underrated Crimson Peak.

Dragonslayer's influence can also be felt in Game of Thrones, both in the novels Martin penned and the HBO series they inspired. Like Urland, Westeros is a kingdom that's rife with backstabbings and power plays galore, with Ned Stark (Sean Bean) dying in the very first season. Season 1 of Game of Thrones even features a direct shoutout to Dragonslayer, as Vermithrax Pejorative is listed as one of the dragon names in a book. Dragonslayer is a film that will appeal to fantasy fans old and new, as the old will appreciate its influence on some of fantasy's biggest franchises and creative minds, while the new will find a story that's far different from the ones they're usually accustomed to — and perhaps both groups might find inspiration.

Dragonslayer Dragonslayer is a 1981 fantasy film by director Matthew Robbins and writer Hal Barwood and follows a young wizard named Galen on a quest to slay an all-powerful dragon. Following a lottery where virgins are selected from the kingdom of Urland to appease the dragon, Galen must rise to save the princess and unleash the dormant magic within. Release Date June 26, 1981 Director Matthew Robbins Cast Peter MacNicol , Caitlin Clarke , Ralph Richardson , John Hallam , Peter Eyre , Sydney Bromley Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Hal Barwood , Matthew Robbins

Dragonslayer is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+