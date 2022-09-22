Hulu has just released a new trailer for their Dragstravaganza special, giving us a tantalizing new look at the campy and vampy new variety special. Dragstravaganza is being released as a part of Hulu's ghoulish lineup of Huluween content. Huluween began in 2018 and consists of classic horror films alongside new and original content from Hulu that focuses on Halloween-based programming. Dragstravaganza will premiere on Hulu on October 1, 2022.

The new trailer was released to the official Hulu Twitter account today and features the following caption, "Glitz. Glamour. Ghouls. It's the Variety Show that literally kills! Strap in and get ready for #Dragstravaganza all #Huluween long, premiering October 1." The new trailer gives us a spooky first look at the special, featuring a few misty shots of the moon, glimpses into a cursed television set, dancing werewolves and devils, and plenty of drag glamour to cap it all off.

Dragstravaganza will feature a cast of several RuPaul's Drag Race alumni, legendary drag performers, and one Dragula alum (fitting for Halloween). The primary cast for the special includes Lady Bunny, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jackie Beat, Selene Luna, Jujubee, Landon Cider, and Mario Diaz, with Ginger Minj and Monét X Change set to host. The special will also feature a performance by Kesha who can be seen in the new trailer in chains and metal stars, toting around a few very hunky backup dancers.

The new special is the perfect addition to Hulu's already packed schedule of Huluween content. And Halloween is perhaps the best holiday to indulge in some campy, drag queen (and king) fun. The new special looks to combine the camp of drag with over-the-top Halloween visuals that all come together for a delightfully frightening special. The opening song for the special was released on September 16, 2022. The song is called, aptly enough, "The Big Opening", and it's just enough to get us in the mood to boogie.

Other Huluween programs set for this spooky season include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Sixth Sense, the Blade trilogy, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special. A new Hulu original film Hellraiser will also be premiering on the app this October. The new film picks back up where the old Pinhead left off, torturing those unfortunate enough to cross their path.

Dragstravaganza will premiere on October 1, 2022. Until then, however, you can watch the ghastly new trailer below.