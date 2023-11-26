The Big Picture The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is a horror reality show that prioritizes diverse representation and provides an affirming platform for marginalized performers.

Horror and the LGBTQ+ community have had a very long - and tenuous - relationship. It's common for LGBTQ+ people to find refuge in all things scary, celebrating the LGBTQ+ undertones of so many horror projects while lamenting the harmful representations of their identities that the genre has a long history of producing. This fusion of identity and fandom is showcased horrifically well in the reality show The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (commonly referred to as Dragula), a series created by famous drag performers Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet that has risen to become a mainstay in horror as a whole. One of Shudder's (the leading streaming platform for horror content) most popular series, Dragula has found a solid audience with viewers of all backgrounds as it offers an affirming platform for marginalized performers while simultaneously presenting horrifying, filthy, and glamorous examples of drag. In the years since its creation, there has been a marked increase in complex and prominent LGBTQ+ characters in horror as well as the number of people behind the camera who also identify. While not due solely to Dragula, this show's ability to start conversations that other LGBTQ+ or horror projects have never discussed pushes boundaries in the best way possible: it vocalizes the need for this kind of space in a way that does not cater to any straight, cisgender, or otherwise non-LGBTQ+ desires, all while chilling those who watched with its horrifying performances.

By studying Dragula's rise and how it was able to bring the genre's most underserved creators to the forefront, it is not only possible to understand why horror media has become more representative, but why this increase in representation will improve the genre and the viewing experience for everyone watching.

'Dragula' Gives 'RuPaul's Drag Race' With a Terrifying Twist

Image via Shudder

Released in 2016, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 1 was filmed in Los Angeles and immediately set itself apart from similar shows of that time. While it quickly drew comparisons to the extremely popular RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragula made it a priority to cast people from diverse backgrounds in a way that wasn't commonly done at that point. People of different ethnicities, sexualities, and gender identities were able to compete and showcase art which fought against the restrictions of what horror and drag fans alike considered acceptable. These 'controversial' performances were accepted - no, were encouraged by the Boulet Brothers. The hosts mention in every episode that the prize money (which has grown from $10,000 to $100,000 over 5 seasons) would be provided by themselves, not by an external company or larger network like other competition shows. The message was clear: this was not a show for the masses, this was a show for the LGBTQ+ horror fans who for too long felt they couldn't be their authentic selves. While other shows featuring LGBTQ+ people had to abide by standardized regulations, Dragula gave the competitors a chance to truly express whatever dreadful topics spoke to them most. Because of this openness, the show has been able to talk about various current issues afflicting the LGBTQ+ community, providing fans the guts and gore they crave while also drawing in often-ignored demographics who can finally see stories similar to theirs represented onscreen. All of this with a punk attitude that shirks norms to tell frighteningly resonant tales - the attitude that started this genre and pushes it forward to this day.

This representation is an integral aspect of not only how the show has drawn in such a consistent audience, but also why so many legendary horror creators have made it a point to champion the series and its message. Season 5 of Dragula began this fall, and with only a few episodes under its belt, it has already seen icons like Mike Flanagan (The Fall of the House of Usher), Matthew Lillard (Scream), and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) guest judge. Each of these stars expressed excitement at being on the show, proclaiming themselves not only as supporters but also as huge fans. This is momentous for the genre because the caricatures that LGBTQ+ people have been portrayed as within horror are not only harmful to watch for viewers who share those identities, but also prove extremely negative to the general perception of the community in society. These legends (and the many others who've appeared on the program) show that they are not only enthusiastic about the series but have drawn their own inspiration from the art it showcases. This immediately establishes its credibility as a major contributor to horror, silencing any voices claiming that the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people and stories would do anything other than better the genre. While these cameos are extremely important in securing the show's relevance, none of its rise to fame could have been possible without the hook that has always attracted viewers: the fact that it's really, really terrifying.

The Boulet Brothers Give ALL Horror a Platform

Close

The three tenets of Dragula, its 'mission statements', you may say, are: Horror, Filth, and Glamour, with the ultimate winner of each season expected to be a master of each. The basic run of an episode shows the cast having some downtime, participating in a mini-challenge called a 'Fright Feat' to show their commitment to the show's mission (ranging from eating pig brains to escaping a sinking prison), before the main 'Floor Show'. This is the climax of each episode, the drag artists creating a look that adheres to the theme of the week while showing their own personal take on the assignment. While this format doesn't stray too far from that of other reality competition shows, the horrific presentations put on by each contestant instantly set it apart from anything seen in similar series. Not only do these challenges offer great chances for horrific creations, but they also often draw from common settings seen in horror and combine these tropes with the personal backstories of the marginalized artists themselves. Fusing these scares with the LGBTQ+ experience means the art rarely ever falls into the most basic aspects of the themes and instead presents an innovative take on each one - a take that would have been impossible without the personal touch of the artists creating them. From the experience of those living with HIV, to the terror of racism, to even the discriminatory practices that exist within the LGBTQ+ community itself, Dragula tells stories that not only have an important social impact but are unnerving no matter your knowledge of the subject. And with each challenge offering a reinvigoration of (sometimes exhausted) horror themes, it shows how the genre can evolve to be even more frightening while still making content that ALL of its fans can enjoy.

From 'Scream' to 'Wrong Turn', Representation is Rising

Since 2016, horror media has seen a steady increase in more representative stories featuring LGBTQ+ characters. With primary LGBTQ+ characters being featured in movies like Scream 5 and Wrong Turn to transgender actors finding success in films like Evil Dead Rise, it is steadily becoming more open to the communities that have championed it for so long. The push for this increase did not start with Dragula, but the show's ability to not only give LGBTQ+ creators a platform but to showcase how said creators and others like them are able to revolutionize the genre has proven integral to continuing this growth. This increase in LGBTQ+ inclusion has also led to more nuanced conversations being told through the medium and the establishment of space for marginalized viewers to see roles and scenarios similar to their own experiences. This provides characters and plotlines that more people can easily insert themselves into - creating a disturbing experience for these groups as they can truly understand the fears being faced. The creepy art shown throughout Dragula is inventive, combining existing concepts with ideas that only those from the drag artists' backgrounds could conceptualize with such finesse; this produces scares that will frighten all who watch while even further unsettling those who can finally find something to relate to in the genre they love. Everyone deserves a chance to be haunted by a good piece of horror media that speaks to them personally, and because of Dragula and its impact on the genre, now everyone truly can.

LGBTQ+ horror fans have always been around and, for many years, have been forced to watch harmful stereotypes play out onscreen - all in the hopes that one day, they'd see someone like themselves finally take center stage. The rise in LGBTQ+ representation can't be credited just to The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, there are a variety of other pieces of media and societal shifts that have allowed these kinds of stories to be told at a level higher than ever before. But this show's ability to fuse social commentary with sickeningly scary drag presents not only an inclusive presentation all fans can enjoy, but also a questioning of what horror can become and how the genre can get there. As it continues to rise in popularity, the series will be able to present marginalized stories in a way that doesn't cater to anyone but the creators telling them, breaking into the larger conversation and showing that LGBTQ+ scares are here to stay. This inclusivity has already begun in the genre and has led to amazingly frightful stories that, years ago, no major studio or streaming service would have dared to touch. With The Boulet Brothers' Dragula dominating Shudder and the minds of horror fans, the show has made sure that there will always be a platform for LGTBQ+ creators to tell the stories that scare them the most. Its impact is horrifyingly long-lasting and is an assurance to fans of all backgrounds and identities that they belong in this community - and they have the ability to change it for the better.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

Watch on Shudder